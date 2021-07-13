How to elevate home interiors with the luxurious trend of metallic accents

Add an instant touch of glamour to any room with this year’s latest home décor trend!

Everyone knows how fun it is to give your home makeovers. We are always on the lookout for dynamic ways and sophisticated accessories to elevate the aesthetic of our spaces. The inclusion of materials like wood, stone, glass and metal in home interior design will never lose their worth as ‘classics’. However, the creativity and innovation lie within the strength, unique qualities, ways of styling and designs the materials can be shaped into.

Since the retro trend has been revived this year, we assure you it is not just for fashion. Stylised and modernised antiques and rustic metallic textures are also highly sought-after in 2021. The possibilities of incorporating luxe metallic, gleaming tones like gold, antique silver, brass, copper and rosegold are endless! Here are some décor products you can check out to be on-trend, without going over-the-top!

1. Harris & Co. Clockmasters Metal Wall Clock in Rosegold

Rosegold will always remain a classic when we think about metallic accents to elevate our aesthetics! It is the perfect minimalistic design to add an element of luxury to any room!

₹ 2,399.00 – Buy Now.

2. Aadit Crreations Metallic Flower Vase in Gold

Metallic vases like this one are the perfect accessories to add the subtle shine to your home interiors without being to overwhelming. They are the easiest to play around with in context of finishes, textures and shapes to give your décor arrangements a unique spin.

₹ 620.00 – Buy Now.

3. Indian Craft House Daisy 3D Handcrafted Wall Sculpture

Talking about being subtle, you can totally choose to not be so! If you are looking for a ‘wow’ factor to elevate your living room, there’s no better way to go all out than this piece handcrafted by artisans. Balance the strong visual drama with simplistic furniture and solid-coloured walls.

₹ 2,999.00 – Buy Now.

4. Candor Home Décors Exclusive Handcrafted Cutwork Tealight Holder

Lamps and light fixtures are the perfect and most versatile ways to utilise new trends into your home interiors. A simple touch of brass or copper can be achieved using pendant lighting, or even a minimalistic floor lamp. Choose one that is unique as the feature piece in your living space.

Check out this tealight holder, and 2 other similar lighting ideas –

₹ 375.00 – Buy Now.

Floryn Décor Metallic Pillar Candles

₹ 399.00 – Buy Now.

Collectible India Metal Wall Sconces Tealight Holders

₹ 499.00 – Buy Now.

5. Nutech Impex Modern Metal Plant Stand

This is a very unique and elegant way to hold your flowers and succulents while also adding a luxe element to your living rooms or even terraces or patios! These are made of wrought iron material with powder-coated steel – making them suitable for all kinds of indoor plants, rustproof and durable.

₹ 1,599.00 – Buy Now.

