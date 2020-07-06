How to make your garden safe for pets?

If you play with your pets in your garden, then make sure that it is absolutely safe for them. There are many things in a garden that are highly dangerous and cause serious health issues. Here’s how to make it safe for them.

If you have pets in your house, then the garden should be safe for them. Cats or dogs need daily physical activity to stay fit and for their mental stimulation. Since you have a garden, you will be spending a lot of time in the garden. But if it is not safe for your furry friend, then they can catch allergy easily and that will be harmful for them.

Hence, you need to make your garden a completely safe area for them. So, we are going to talk about your garden and pets. How can you make the garden area safe and better for your pets? Read on to know.

Here's how to make a garden safe for pets:

1- Before planting any new tree, do proper research for it. It should not be a toxic plant, otherwise it will be dangerous for your pets. Some of the toxic plants that should be avoided for your pets are lilies, daffodils, tulips, hyacinths, spring crocuses, irises, etc. Some dangerous shrubs are azaleas, rhododendrons and yews.

2- Some types of edible plants are also not safe for them. So, if you are thinking to plant one, then make sure it’s absolutely safe for your dogs or cats. For example, tomato plants are not good for them.

3- Never leave your pet alone in the garden because you never know when they will eat something which will have reactions on them. So, be always with him while playing in the garden.

4- Fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides should completely be kept in an unseen place so that your dog can never find them in the garden. They are highly dangerous for them. Compost can also be dangerous as it may contain toxins in them. So, be careful.

5- Avoid cocoa bean mulch. They look appealing and have a great scent but are highly harmful for dogs which can cause rapid heart rate, seizures and even death.

6- Skip rodent poison to get rid of moles. They can affect your dog.

Share your comment ×