How to make your kitchen more kid friendly area?

Kitchen is an area where your kids may need your help mostly. But people can change this scenario if they create a kid-friendly kitchen space. Read below to know the tips for it.

From knives, dishes to glasses, everything is there in your kitchen some of which might be very dangerous for your kids. And also those hot spices are also harmful for their skin. But you also cannot stop them from entering the kitchen area as it’s an essential corner of the house.

So, in that case, you need to make this area more kid-friendly to keep them safe. In that way, your kitchen will also be reorganised and de-cluttered. So, here are some tips to make your kitchen a kid-friendly space. Have a look at the points.

Tips to organise a kid-friendly kitchen area:

1- Keep a separate drawer from all your kid’s utensils, equipment, plates, glasses, etc. And keep it only for them so that they know where their things are in the kitchen.

2- Keep a step stool in the kitchen for them if they want to help you in cooking or washing plates. This will also help them in washing hands in the basin and taking water from the filter.

3- You can also have a separate space or drawer for having cereal for them and put milk in the fridge. This way, they don’t have to wake you up for making their breakfast. They can make it themselves.

4- Create a space in your kitchen to put all types of snacks together so that your kids can grab them themselves.

5- Have a drawer in the fridge to keep all the fruits together in it for their snacking time.

6- Put bowls and plates with snacks to teach them good habits.

7- Keep the knives and forks in a separate area where your kids cannot reach at all, so that there are no accidents in your absence.

Share your comment ×