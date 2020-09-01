How to remove the unwanted odour from your house?

Getting an unwanted odour in any corner of your house is a common thing. But this becomes annoying when we can’t get rid of the bad smell. But following these tips will surely remove the odour from your rooms.

No matter, how much you invest in your home décor, if there’s an unwanted odour, it will make a very bad impression on guests. From bedroom to kitchen to bathroom, this odour can be anywhere in the house due to different reasons. This bad smell tends to stay for a long time and it’s very unhygienic as well.

This unpleasant smell indicates that there is something wrong in the room that you need to work on. And there are different techniques of removing odour in different areas of the abode. Read below to know.

Tips to remove the odour from the house.

Removing kitchen odour

1. Sometimes, trash cans can be stinky. So, clean it by sprinkling baking soda or spraying disinfectant spray to kill bacteria.

2.To remove the odour in the refrigerator, place an open box of baking soda in fridge or freezer. And use containers with lids to store leftover food and pungent items.

3. Microwave can also have a bad smell sometimes as you prepare different types of food in it. So, just boil water with lemon slices in it for several minutes to get rid of the odour.

4.For stinky cutting boards, use lemon slices dipped in salt and scrub it.

Getting rid of bathroom odour

To remove odour from the toilet, always clean it up with a toilet cleaner.

How to remove the odour from the bedroom?

1.After some years, your mattress gets also stinky. So, sprinkle some baking soda on it and then clean it.

2.Closet doors are always locked, which traps all moisture in it making the closet stinky. You can use a closet dehumidifier to remove the closet odour.

Removing the living room odour

To remove bad smell from carpets, put some baking soda in it and let it sit for some time and then clean it. This same can be done for pet beds as well.

