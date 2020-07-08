How to take care of your antique home décor items?

If you have used many antique items for the home décor, they need to be taken care of properly as well. But cleaning antique items is different than the regular ones. So, read on to know how to clean your antique pieces of home décor.

Antique pieces are a great addition to home décor to give a vintage look to the abode. They bring a rustic feel to your space. If you are a vintage lover, then you can understand the feeling of decorating your home with antique items. But they need to be taken good care; otherwise, their quality may deteriorate.

But how should you look after your antique home décor items? Well, it depends on the item and what they are made of. So, here we have shared the tips of taking care of the antique items.

Antique items and the way of taking care of them:

Chandelier- You can clean them by either putting the crystals on or off. When it’s on, just turn off the bulbs to cool the bulbs and then use a clean cotton cloth to dust it. Dust the crystal, bulb and frame carefully to clean. And if it’s off, then let the bulbs cool down. And then disassemble the chandelier in a separate area to clean each part of it. Then, reassemble it again after the cleaning.

Wooden furniture- For cleaning wooden furniture, use warm water and mild dish soap. But use a dry and clean cloth to wipe the furniture after using soap and water on it. Keep them away from sun rays because they damage its quality.

Antique telephone- These pieces need to be cleaned regularly to remove dust as soon as possible because dust completely damages the antique telephones. Use a dry and clean cloth to dust it properly. Avoid any kind of liquid to clean it and use a tissue to remove a stain. For dull spots use brass polish and wait for it to dry.

Wall clock- Wall clock needs extremely good care. Avoid sunlight and any kind of silicon spray polish for it. Use a very soft piece of cloth and a soft-bristle brush to clean it. Don’t try to polish it as that can destroy it. Keep the clock running and don’t leave it idle. And don’t use oil or any kind of lubricant to make it work when it stops working.

