How to use green aka the colour of life to brighten your living room

Light green, a soft hued yet vibrant member in the green family, carries the sophistication of the pastels without giving up of the animative spirit of the colour. "The colour of life" as some say, its what takes us close to nature quite literally. Spaces coloured in this tint explored the intermediacy of bold and sublime statements bringing in hope and harmony, rest and relaxation. Known for to enhance vision, it can be minimal when sleek, country when distressed, luxe when polished and earthen when left just the way it is. With an assortment of styles falling under its spell, light green is everything a signature home needs to make an impression, says, Interior Designer Punam Kalra. Create a stunning light green statement in your home with the below-mentioned tips:

Breathe life into the colour with the greens

Light green is the colour of nature by itself. Bring it in at its purest form as leafy planters or pruned bushes in ceramic or terracotta planters for a raw, organic look. Cluster them around a corner terrarium or take them up the walls to create a point of focus. You can also create an accent wall with an interesting composition of the planter boxes or go straight for a living wall with packed with pale green foliage—experiment the light green hues with succulents like jade, aloe vera etc. or make way for the green blooms from chrysanthemum, day lily etc.

Rouse the senses with warm textures

Lighter hues are gifted with reflection and cast a shadow that highlight the handpicked textures chosen for any interior. The light green tints exude a serene beauty with grains, brushstrokes or any other minute detail that gives it character. Make that character come live through plastered walls with hand-sculpted textures, wall accents with woven décor, patterned tiled floors and furniture with brushed metal legs, natural-finish wood panels or rough-cut stonetops. Pair the green elements with warm-toned ones in their original form—make a louvred wardrobe stand from a green wall, rattan draws fit into a green shelving or pure linen cushions sit on green metal seats. Don’t shy away from overstating the warmth of the colour.

Make the organic vibe flow in the textiles

The organic nature of light green goes on another level when laid on tropical patterns and wild, untamed details. Underplay these by making the patterns flow with throws, embroidered and appliqued details on textiles or dramatize it with lush curtains or tapestries and use the layers for creating a small hideaway within the interior to spark curiosity in the design language. Choose to keep the whole thing natural with subtle hints of organic materials as in linen upholstery, cotton quilts, jute rugs, wicker baskets, hemp handiworks and more that blend into the natural green hues seamlessly.

Brace the maximalist character with accessories

The subtlety of the light green shade makes it a fine choice for the maximalist palettes where different bespoke details can layer the colour. Invite the lustre from metallic elements like gold, silver and even rose gold and create stylized outlines of furniture and accessories. Catch the eye with a stately, rococo floor mirror with gold embellishments or emphasize all of the eye level with clean-lined wainscoting. Pick up the bespoke pieces with an assortment of styles and textures like a statement green cabinet with distressed wood panels and polished metal knobs or a green onyx marble backdrop. Go all in with the details—try replacing artworks with handpainted wall plates and include a lot of artisanal elements with shimmering metals, carved stones and more to achieve a true maximalist appeal.

Take the freedom of style and the beauty of timelessness in the light green hues and create a living room that is both cosy and opulent to immerse into.

