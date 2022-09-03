How to use neotenic design to renovate your home

Neotenic is a quirky side of design for spaces that are free spirited and bring out the “inner child”. Mundane furniture switches to playful forms and the colours can burst to break the thumb rules with bold, eccentric combinations. In home renovation, this style can give a new face to the existing, with an unusual combination of innocence, quirk and a ceaseless juvenile energy.

Today, we have with us, Punam Kalra, an interior designer, who will give us advice on how to refurbish your home while utilizing neotenic design to its fullest potential.



1. Playful furnishings

Neotenic design spells out the “neo” newness with blobby elements and freeform outlines. Fuse them in the interiors by picking up furniture pieces that have soft curves, fluid frames or a carefree blobby appeal. Conical legs, tubular back rests, lumpy panels, lopsided tabletops can make the furniture look like a piece of art by itself. Hollow builds and puffed up corners bring the interior statement closer to a nostalgic experience.



2. Find freedom with a bold choice of colours

Colour palettes find the ultimate freedom in neoteny. You can go bold with elemental colours like red, blue and yellow on Bauhaus elements or stick to the basic black and white on chequered rugs, doodle artworks, painted wall accents and more. On the other hand, you can also bring these bold hues as a random accent in a palette full of off-whites, blush pinks and powder blues. Try putting together a coherent picture by colouring the foreground and background in different tones and highlighting the interior layers in a way that it makes the eye move along the trail of the style statement, seamlessly.



3. Shuffle up the patterns with asymmetry

No two things in this style are alike. Brace its innocent flaws with asymmetric patterns and textures that make every piece scream that it is “not your regular furniture”. Opt for uneven lines, incomplete curves, randomly interlocking forms and off-balanced staggering of elements that are offbeat yet tasteful. You can also underline the irregularities by bringing in mixed medium finishes and holographic prints in the interior elements that are rather seen as a surprise element in an existing interior scene.

4. Snuggle into upholstered comfort

The playful neotenic design is a stylish disguise of comfort and is approaches design with its freeforms and twisted silhouettes that recall the postures of a child. There are back-hugging blob chairs, knee-relaxing tube recliners, roll-able ball pouffes and more than let us ease into comfort at the end of a tiring day. In the parallel, low-rise and jumbo build is favoured in the soft furnishings—they are essentially upholstered with round trims in finespun textiles like velvet, suede or a modest combed cotton. With a softer look and feel, the style rediscovers the joy of design and its ultimate goal—creating a happy home.

