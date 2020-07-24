How will you make the most out of a small space based on your zodiac sign?

When people have a small house, then it may be problematic to do the decoration as per our choice. But we can still do that as per our zodiac personality traits.

Everyone loves to decorate their home in their own way to make the abode look vibrant, cosy and welcoming. And for that, people try to utilise most of the space. But this becomes a bit discouraging if we get a small house with little space. Then it becomes tough to decorate your home as per your choice.

But small spaces can also be decorated well if we can use the most of it. And we can adorn it according to our taste and choices as well. And for that, we need to know our personality traits based on the zodiac. Read on to know them below.

How to use small space for home décor as per your star signs?

Aries

Aries people have a big personality. So, they really cannot flaunt their choice and preferences in a small space. So, they need a lot of space. So, using a fold-away furniture will definitely work for these people. This type of furniture can give some extra space to decorate.

Taurus

Shelves are for you. You love to decorate your house with different things. But you are also aware of clutters. So, you like gorgeous shelves to place everything properly in its place. This will make the space decluttered. And you also like to show all the things in your room. So, shelves are best for you to create space.

Gemini

You like to have one gorgeous statement piece that will grab everyone’s attention. It might mostly be an abstract artwork which cannot be easily interpreted. And you will use this one piece as you cannot bring several things in a small room.

Cancer

You like to use wall space. So, no matter how small your house is, you will decorate it properly with different things. You can experiment with things like photo frames, artworks, paintings, antique wall clocks, etc. for the wall décor. You only need a decorative item to adorn your home walls to make the house look bigger.

Leo

Mirrors are always your first choice. They can create the illusion of making the room look bigger. And Leos use that tactic for a small house. They like mirrors a lot and will utilise them for the home décor as well.

Virgo

You don’t like clutter at all. And for small space, you need to hide things to get enough free space. So, you like storage drawers or cupboards, so that you can use it for its functional use and also for home décor. You can have clutter-free space by storing things and it will enhance the decoration.

Libra

When it comes to talking about home décor, then you are the best person to adorn your abode in a stylish way. You admire beautiful things. So, hanging plants will be the best fit for you. You can hang them anywhere in your house to make it look more vibrant.

Scorpio

You like dividers and partitions for extra space in a small house. You are a secretive person who likes to maintain his own personal space. So, you will use unique furniture to create partitions.

Sagittarius

You might not be invested that much into home decoration. So, you would give all your stuff away to create more free space in your small house. You only like to keep those things which have memories attached to it. Otherwise, you end up donating things.

Capricorn

Capricorns like furniture that can be used for different purposes. For example, a sofa bed or futon, where they can sit and also sleep. So, they will use it to minimise the number of furniture in the house to have more free space.

Aquarius

You are a free-spirit. So, you really don’t like to follow the traditional way of creating space in a small house. You like to opt for quirky DIY furniture to make the room look playful. This will truly reflect your personality and save space and money.

Pisces

You are a daydreamer who wants to have some free space to relax and be creative. So, you like creative windows where you can sit. Bench-like window seats have a lot of space which is basically wasted in every house, But you are someone who will utilise it for relaxation.

Also Read: 10 Organising tips for a clean and tidy home

Share your comment ×