Iconic drinking games that will get you high on New Year's eve

Are you planning to spend the New Year’s eve with your friends or near ones? Here is what you can do to spark up the party a little more. Music, dance, drinks and food are party essentials by default, but if you want to spice up the party more then try this hatke method to booze all night. Get tipsy with these drinking games and get the cats out of the box with ease.

Make sure you have cocktail, cocktail, juice, beer, wine, whiskey or tequila shots on your fingertips!

1. Adult Drinking Card Game

Card games with a twist are highly enjoyable. And this drinking card game is all you need to make your friends LOL-ing. This game is all about competing, voting and screwing your friends over 55 cards. Nevertheless, these drinking cards are a great party starter. Do ensure that you have a glass of drink with you and see how the game unfolds.

Price: Rs. 750

Deal: Rs. 299

2. Tickles These Cards

“These cards will get you drunk'' is the motive of the game. The rules are simple and adrenaline rushing at times. Draw a card from the deck and read out the written content loud. Follow the instructions and vote for the person who fits in perfectly as per the cards.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 249

3. Shot Glass Roulette Drinking Game Set

Are you a fan of casino or monetary games? Then this game set is ideal for you. Fill the glasses and place them in the outer rim, place bets like usual and let the wheel spin. The spinning roulette wheel will make the ball roll. No matter where the ball lands, everyone in this game of chance tastes success.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 780

4. Buzzed

Let the cards decide whether you or the rest of the group is supposed to drink. Draw a card from the deck and the card will decide how high you and your friends will get on the New Year’s eve. Based on the prompt of the card the players will be tipsy for sure.

Price: Rs. 4499

Deal: Rs. 899

5. Drinking Ludo Party Board Game

Ludo lovers buckle up your seat! This Ludo board game has come up with a twist. With dice and board, this iconic game brings to you shot glasses. Ride down the memory lane but experience the rules like never before. Bring this ludo game home and drool over the interesting tweak.

Price: Rs. 2200

Deal: Rs. 1699

Now you don't have to worry and wait till the clock strikes 12 on the New Year’s eve. Get on your playing skills and drinks to make it a memorable eve. You and your friends will have a great quality time and return tons of memories only because of these drinking games. Don't forget the most important rule of drinking responsibly.

