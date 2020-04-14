Indoor Plants Care: How to prepare compost to improve plant's growth?

Want to create high-quality compost aka khaad for the better and healthy growth of your plants? Then read on to know more.

There are many misconceptions about making compost at home and many even think it is complicated, but let me tell you that it is super easy and takes fewer efforts than you thought. With the help of compost, you are not only helping your plants but also reducing the waste at the individual level. So, instead of throwing away scraps add them in your compost bin. So, what all can be added? You can add fruit and vegetable scraps, coffee/tea grounds, eggshells and dry leaves among others. Speaking of what not to add, avoid scraps that have meat, oil, fat, sawdust or chips of wood, Dog or cat feces, and dairy products among others. Also, try and avoid onions and garlic to your homemade compost pile as they apparently they repel earthworms.

Talking about why you should have one if you are gardener, firstly compost leads to a healthy and thriving garden. As mentioned above, it is really good for our planet. We are running out of landfills and dumping zones for our scraps. And the waste we produce is in millions of tons each year. Also, there is hardly any investment or spending required for a compost bin. If you have no idea about compost or made at home then don't worry as today we are giving a step by step guide.

How to make compost for plants?

1. You can start with a Matka aka clay utensil or khamba which is known as a compost bin. Make sure to buy those who have tiny holes in it. You can buy them online as well as from any local shop.

2. So, now the first thing is to add food waste and scraps that you will have at the end of the day with cooked and uncooked foods.

3. Now, after adding that you can add dried leaves. So, while trimming your plants you can save the dried leaves for compost instead of throwing it away. Make sure to keep adding food scraps every day. If you think that the compost pile is very dry, you can sprinkle water over the pile regularly so there is some dampness. Make sure you don't add too much water.

4. Now, add curd in the bin. No need to add curd every day, however, make sure to add it when you start it. The microbes will decompose the food and turn them in compost. After around 2-3 months your compost to be fully ready. It again depends on a lot of factors.

5. You should continuously aerate the bin. Every week with help or shovel or similar object keep mixing the khaad. Oxygen will increase in the bin for the microbes. This will also help to reduce the odor.

Speaking of some issues, the nitrogen gas which releases from the compost bin will, of course, lead to a stench. So, if you experiencing too much bad smell then add dried leaves as they will combat it with their carbon dioxide release. Be mindful to not add too many lemons chilies as they can reduce the rate of decomposition.

Another issue you may find is insects in and around the bin. However, it is important to note that compost will be enriched with good insects like worms. Keep the bin a little higher from the floor or in confined space where rodents and insects cannot enter.

How to know if your compost is ready or not?

The compost should look like mud, however, it will drier. You will notice that it no longer gives away heat and becomes brown, and crumbly in texture. These signs show that they are fully ready to feed to the garden.

Check out this video to know:

So, yes after preparing you can add them in soil and make your garden or collection of indoor plants healthier and you will see better and swift growth. Speaking of the best condition for the bin, then it is a warm and humid area. If you think your compost is looking dry then you can some amount of water in it.

What are your views on the same? Are you planning to create one? Let us know in the comment section below.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×