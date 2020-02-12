Indoor Plants: THESE are the best indoor plants for the beginners who love gardening

Do you like to do indoor gardening? You need a clarity about plants- their types, how to keep them alive, how to pamper them, etc. There is huge difference between indoor and outdoor gardening. Indoor plants need a very small amount of water and light to survive inside a house. The methods of taking care of these plants are different than that of the outdoor plants. So, here are the best indoor plants for beginners. Check them out below.

Succulents

Succulents are gorgeous and easy to keep alive. They don't need a huge amount of water, but they need a good amount of bright light. So, when you place your succulents plant at home, make sure it gets enough amount of light.



Cacti

This plant is quite in trend now for indoor planting as it looks beautiful. They need a very little amount of water.

Pothos

If you are planning to give your room some colour then Pothos is the best idea to keep it as indoor plant. They are easy to take care of. As they grow quickly, it is better to timely cut it from the roots and transfer it into a glass of water. With the root, they will grow again in the water.

Snake Plant

Snake plant helps to purify the air. The leaves of this plant look gorgeous which are often called the mother in-law's tongue. Snake plant doesn't need much water or light survive.

ZZ Plant

This cute plant needs a lot of light to survive. This plant needs to be watered only twice in a month.

Ivy Plant

Ivy Plants are adored by most of the plant lovers because of its drapey leaves. They need bright light to survive and water when the soil is dry.

Jade Plant

This plant is easy to take care of as it requires a little light and water.