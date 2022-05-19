Interesting elements that can brighten up the ceiling of your children's room

While decking up the interiors of the kid’s room, ceilings usually remain the most neglected space! After all, many parents think that how much transformation a ceiling can make? More than you could ever imagine! Gone are the days of keeping the ceiling bland as this most underrated part of a room can easily make or break your overall interiors. Throwing some elegant yet quirky elements over the ceiling is the most wonderful way to incorporate a splash of colour, and create visual interest by crafting a focal point while making the room appear dreamy or dashing. Giving space to certain patterns or designs on your ceilings can do more than just appearance; indeed, it can even make your room taller while setting the tone to more welcoming. Let’s cut to the chase, it’s high time to rethink the boring ceiling interior of your kid’s room.

If you are still looking for unusual yet creative ways to redo the ceiling décor of your little one’s room, then prep up with these under-stated interesting elements to brighten up the ceiling.

The galaxy touch for the magical vibes

Are you planning to renovate your kid’s room ceiling in a way that looks equally pretty at night as it appears during the daytime? If yes, then an enchanted galaxy touch is definitely loved by your kid and enthrals the ceiling while making them wonder about the planetary system. Glowy stickers are easily available in the market that looks striking in the daytime and transition luminously at night. Moreover, you can also opt for this yet another trending concept that uses LED lights to affix a galaxy effect to the ceiling, and prettify the room for your little stargazer. You can never go off beam with this classic way of prettifying your children’s bedroom. Thumbs up to a variety of stars, moons, and planets to smarten up the walls.

The timeless floral power

Flowers are the integral parts of decoration. No décor is completed without some floral hint. Right from false ceilings with 3D flowers to floral wallpapers- there are varied ways to bring the eternal beauty of flowers to the ceiling. Wallpapers are the most affordable and convenient way to go about it. The major advantage of using wallpapers is, that you can choose from loads of options and match them with the theme of the overall room.

The nature-inspired touch

Does your children’s room have a touch of wooden or wildlife elements in it? Like jungle wallpapers or treehouses or double-decker beds? You can enhance the overall look by connecting this theme with the nature-inspired stick-on on the ceiling. You can complement the ceilings with trees, waves, clouds, butterflies or any natural element that your kid likes to create more visual impact in a unified way.

Revamp with animal-inspired stick-on

Do animals and jungles fascinate your kids like nothing else? Then, here is how you can embrace their love and help them speak about their adoration of wild jungle and animals. A jungle or animal-themed stick-ons on the ceiling that feature jungle safari, cartoon animals, swinging monkeys, huge giraffes, and massive dinosaurs not only look cool in the children’s space but also help them learn about these savage marvels out there.

Right from glowing walls, and classic cartoon-inspired characters to geometric shapes and sizes- there is a fantastic range of themes and ideas available to garnish the ceiling of your children’s bedroom to give it a new dimension. The sky is the limit when it comes to adorning the kid’s room ceiling. Do let us know which idea hits you up the most.

