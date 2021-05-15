Interior designer Punam Kalra opens up on new home décor trends of 2021

In this era of new normal, things have been changed a lot which is impacting our home decorations as well. We need to give special attention to the cleanliness of our space. So, interior designer Punam Kalra gives some ideas about the new home décor trends of 2021.

Cleanliness

Since there is a stronger focus now on cleanliness and sanitation due to COVID 19, there will be a focus on incorporating uncomplicated, easy to maintain, and innovative surfaces within the house for easy upkeep in the future.

New technology

Use of curtains and carpets might be reduced to a minimum, while utilising newer disinfecting technologies, like air purifiers, atmosphere regulators, filtration systems, germ-resistant materials, automatic self-cleaning furniture, UV Technology, and easy to wash fabrics.

Free space for different purposes

As we have been spending more time at home, our space needs to change in their fundamental use. We need to make more space for daily activities like exercising and soaking in the sun, we need to create dedicated working spaces and accessible healing spaces which facilitate easy disinfection and natural ventilation.

Decluttering and Reorganisation

The interiors will need to adapt by decluttering and reorganisation of the existing space to accommodate new open furniture layouts, personal working and relaxation corners, and convenient sterilisation at the entrance.

Touchless technology

They also need to incorporate minimal exposed surfaces, clean forms, hygienic surface treatments like brass and copper, and more automation with touch-less technology like automatic doors, motion sensing lights and temperature controls. The line between functional forms and artwork will blur, calling for highly indulgent interiors, especially if our movement remains restricted to our homes.

Experimental materials

The interiors will get more experimental, full of innovative, natural materials, forms, colours, textures and patterns. Distinctive furniture, indoor planters, modern materials, organic products and a focus on adding a tactile would be prioritised.

For the walls

Colour can be added in the form of wallpaper, photographs, memorabilia and big artwork, used as feature walls, wall art, statement ceiling finishes and installations. Also Read: 5 Home décor tips to create a positive vibe and alleviate your mood amid COVID 19 second wave

