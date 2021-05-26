Interior designer Punam Kalra talks about the differences between maximalism and minimalism in home décor

Along with the minimalism concept, maximalism has also been in trend for quite a long time in home décor styles. So, Interior designer Punam Kalra, Creative Director of I'm the centre for Applied Arts shows the differences between these two.

Home is where the ‘art’ is, says every maximalist ever. Questioning this ideology is minimalism, where the subdued austerity of a space is glorified. At any urban home, the battle of maximalism and minimalism articulates the very character of the interior. Maximalism is winning right now over minimalism because people are preferring this style. So, plain walls are clinging on to wallpapers, matte finishes have been untamed with textures, furniture is given an overdose of craftsmanship and the décor is rewritten with extravagant details. So, Interior designer Punam Kalra, Creative Director of I'm the centre for Applied Arts, talks about the differences between maximalism and minimalism.

Definition of maximalism

Maximalism stays with its compelling story. With nostalgic elements, statement pieces and artisanal furniture, the style translates the old-world charm with a modern swing. The bespoke pieces paired with bold art, kaleidoscopic furnishings and majestic luminaires lock the creative energy within the comfort of our homes. There is unapologetic layering. Eclectic handpicked ranges in ottomans, poufs, couches and coffee tables, flaunting the fabric in frills or tufts add exquisite lore to the design narrative.

What is minimalism

Minimalism, on the other hand, celebrates the balance with an exaggeration of simplicity that gives up the stage for the statement pieces. Muted palettes, subtle backdrop paired with bold individual pieces mark the minimal character in a space. There is a soft spot for sleek furniture, modest décor pieces, evidently matte material palettes and metallic interventions in polished steel, gold or rose-gold tints. The understated expression is endorsed by monochromatic themes that stay low key, ideal for an intimate space like home. A pop of drama is brought by accents such as a voluminous luminaire, geometric planter box or a piece of modern art that grooms the space in style. The decluttered look embraces the bare face of the interior.

Remember!

Amidst a contrast of character, both maximalist and minimalist styles bring out the overarching individuality in a space. The exquisiteness in the former and the stark statement in the latter both promise beauty with the elements of its own.

