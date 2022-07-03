International Plastic Bag Free Day: 4 Simple ways to decrease plastic waste in your home

Plastic is one of the leading causes of corrupting the environment. It cannot be decomposed and therefore stays on the earth for aeons. Going in line with the statistics, a total of about 8.3 billion tons of plastic waste is there in the world which is now gradually spinning into a health hazard. Plastics contain harmful compounds and due to their non-biodegradable nature, they dispose of mostly in water reservoirs, only contributing to clogging and pollution. It is said that small steps make a big difference! To control the damage done by plastics and to reduce plastic waste, we can get the ball rolling from our own households. Introducing some small and simple changes in your house can make a positive impact on the environment while decreasing plastic litter.

On this International Plastic bag-free day, start relying on these simple ways to decrease plastic waste in your home to make a big transformation over time.

Wooden combs are your best bet

A lot of people use plastic brushes or combs for hair which sums up to a lot of plastic waste if you see it on a large scale. Plastic combs are made of fossil fuels and are hard to recycle. Moreover, they are not good for hair health and create static, frizz and tangles. Swapping to wooden combs not only saves you from contributing to plastic waste but also adds up to your hair health, and decreases static while brushing. Do you have any reason to not opt for wooden combs?

Swap out that plastic toothbrush

A total of about 1 billion plastic toothbrushes are thrown away each year. For good personal hygiene and a sustainable lifestyle, it is extremely vital to bring better-eco-friendly alternatives on the radar. A bamboo toothbrush is effective and compostable which is great for your oral health and environment. Pay heed to the bristles while buying since some bamboo toothbrushes still use plastic. Always opt for natural fibre-made bristles.

Metal razors are the way to go

You might not even think of it! Yes, the razors you use add up to tons of plastic waste that is plaguing the environment and health. Sharp objects like razors cannot be recycled as they are formulated from mixed materials. Single-use razors go to the landfill very often and around 2 billion pounds of disposable razors contribute to plastic waste every year. Always opt for sustainable alternatives like metal, brass, and bamboo razors to minimise plastic waste.

Reconsider your deodorant

Deodorant containers hold similar compounds as any other plastic item. Sometimes, they are formulated with more than one type of plastic due to which they can’t be recycled and are often sent to the landfill. Make sure that you always invest in deodorant that comes in biodegradable, compostable, or recyclable packaging. Also, check the composition and read the label properly to ensure that you are buying the actual deodorant plastic-free. Plastic-free deodorant often comes in cardboard sticks, glass jars, or deodorant bars.

Big changes come from baby steps! Start initiating the small changes in your home to decrease the waste created from plastic and to safeguard the planet and your well-being.

Also Read: 7 Best home furniture to grab at discounted prices from Amazon deals today