Intriguing tips to make a chic statement with your bedroom windows

Home with huge and well-placed window give you an excellent opportunity to decorate them with striking accessories . In fact, if done right, it can become the focal point of your home. A small redesign of the space, such as placing a soft sofa in front of your windows and shutters or adding earthy artefacts and eye-catching colours, can dramatically transform the look of your home and make it the centre of attention. Using the below-mentioned strategies, it won't be difficult to give your windows a prominent role in the décor of your bedroom.

1. A plush seat by a window

Installing a little bench window seat will make your bedroom cosier and more comfortable while also adding a dash of sparkle. With the addition of this type of seating area by your window, your evening cup of tea or conversations will be more serene and enchanting. Add stylish scatter cushions, potted plants, and rustic décor accents for a better appearance.

2. Turn the shutters dark

A simple window can be made trendy and colourful by adding inward-opening shutters. To make your home more eye-catching, experiment with colour and choose a palette that is graced by the concept of your house. Metallic hues like gold and silver are excellent choices since they provide extra sparkle to your decor.

3. Use bright colours

After a long reign of pastels, whites, or greys in home décor, dark and powerful tones are making a comeback. Bold designs, geometric patterns, and strong colours may stylishly spruce up a basic window. By selecting patterns with dramatic geometric, floral, polka dot, and pinstripe elements, you may turn the area around your window into a compelling focal point. A piece with a turquoise print can energise the space and complement the room's vibrant decor.