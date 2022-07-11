Jaali Partition: 4 Types of jaalis you can use to create gorgeous jaali sections at home

Do you long for those striking intricate jaalis that give an antique haveli a remarkable effect and mysterious atmosphere? A jaali or jaali is the lingo that is curated for an open framework that is usually utilised to halt a large floor. These jaalis work perfectly as a beautiful decorative accent and their sophisticated design brings a flair of magnificence and panache to any space. There are several jaali materials are available in the market which rely on the factors of width, mass, resilience, and design. If you want to bring home this striking decorative element but don’t know which one to pick, then here we jot down a list of 4 jaali designs that can sit perfectly within any abode boundaries.

Wooden jaalis

If you want to spur up the appearance of your space with old-world charm, then wooden jaalis can add a rustic touch to your space. Jaalis rolled out of wooden material usually carry an ethnic and traditional feel with them and can bring that much-needed elegance to your dwelling. Their sleek and stylish finish smartly works for room partitions, doors and windows.

Medium-density fibreboard jaalis (MDF)

If you are looking for a stunning yet affordable alternative to wooden jaalis, then MDF fabricated jaalis can be the perfect thing for you. These are engineered wood creations that are invented from wood residuals and are further united with wax, fibre, and resins. This type of jaali is mostly used in kitchens, cupboards, entrances, wall lighting and closets. With an impressive design and inexpensive incredible wood, bring a glam quotient to your space with these jaalis.

Stainless steel jaalis

These are the most trending Jaalis that are blended with a touch of sophistication and style. Stainless steel jaalis can be used in varied panels including interiors and exteriors like galleries, railings, windows and terraces. This type of jaalis comes in a variation and is quite durable and long-lasting since it does not rust.

Polyvinyl Chlorideboard Jaalis (PVC)

PVC jaali is known for its finest work and opulence. These jaalis are mostly used in cabin partitions, ornamental room dividers, roofs and galleries. These jaalis come in varied concepts and themes and are an excellent fixture to jazz up your space in style.

Also Read: Elegant yet affordable gallery decor ideas to give a new look to your home