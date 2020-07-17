Japandi: How to incorporate this Japanese technique in your house

Japandi is a mix of two styles: Scandinavian and Japanese. Here’s how you can incorporate this style in your house.

Japandi is one of the newest trends in home décor. It is a blend of Scandinavian and Japanese designs that can help bring a fresh and modern touch to your abode. The hybrid trend brings together the two regions that share a lot in common when it comes to home décor. From well-crafted pieces to muted colour schemes, there is so much you can do with this style.

If you are minimalist at heart, then this is perfect for you. It is a perfect mix of modern and rustic Scandinavian design and classic elegance of Japanese aesthetics. Together the two styles give a house the amazing touch of minimalism that most of us crave for. It is easy to include this style in your house. Don’t believe us? Keep reading on.

Here is how you can incorporate Japandi in your house.

1- Start with a high-contrast colour scheme that includes saturated neutrals and small hints of colour.

2- The Japandi style is mostly about minimalism, so your space should be decluttered and airy. Try not to include too many accessories. Also, it is all about quality when it comes to this style.

3- This trend embraces natural beauty. So, bring greenery and plants indoors in a simple way. Don’t overdo it and try to stick to single stems and foliage.

4- When it comes to accessories, Japandi style is about prioritizing functionality over decoration. You can go for contrasting cushions ad throws.

5- Both styles include functional furniture, but there are some differences that you need to keep in mind. Scandinavian furniture is light in colour, whereas Japanese décor is all about darker tones and elegant forms. Don’t be afraid to mix and match different shades of wood and mix curved and straight lines.

