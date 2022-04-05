Juicer mixer grinder that will aid in making your cooking session hassle free

A juicer mixer grinder is said to be one of the best kitchen appliances available in India. This one kitchen appliance can create wonders and help you to enhance the quality of your food. It will ease your life in the kitchen and help you cook scrumptious meals whenever you feel like. With the best kitchen tools at your hands, you definitely can be the in-house masterchef. But to make your kitchen life simpler you must snatch a glimpse of the best juicer mixer grinder in India. Let your family members and guests be impressed with the range of delicacies that you whip up to perfection. Now preparing a 5 meal course will never be a time and energy consuming task.

If you are looking for a kitchen masterpiece that can play many roles at a time, then you must have a look at these juicer mixer grinders. A juicer mixer grinder makes its space in the list of the best kitchen appliances without any doubt. The multifunctional abilities of this kitchenware will not only help you to save time but also will aid in making your cooking session hassle free. After you pick one of the best kitchen chimney brands for your kitchen make sure you don't miss out this kitchen essential without which your life will be tough in the household.

Role of juicer mixer grinder:

The role of the best juicer mixer grinder is basically juicing, mixing, blending and grinding. There are huge as well as mini juicer grinders to suit every Indian household needs. They don't occupy much of your counter space and fit in your kitchen decor seamlessly. The role of a juicer mixer grinder is pretty versatile. It helps you extract fresh juices and prepare lavish delicacies. It comes with a heavy motor and sharp blades that can extract juicer, blend sauces, gravies and grind whole spices. What’s more? It also has the capability to grind the toughest spice or for that matter an ice. Along with the best quality coffee grinder, do show some inclination towards bringing home a juicer mixer grinder.

Advantages of juicer mixer grinder:

The advantages of a juicer mixer grinder are worth noticing especially if you are a die heart chef or a passionate cook. A juicer mixer grinder is perfect for an Indian household who is more inclined towards preparing long recipes.

1. It consumes less time and energy.

2. It has an at par excellence to serve what you desire.

3. They are extremely versatile and offer a variety of choices while preparing meals.

4. They are a durable kitchen appliance.

5. They help you cook and use fresh ingredients.

6. They are easy to clean and maintain.

7. They are multi-functional.

8. They don't ask for any manual effort or additional force.

9. They can finely or subtly mix, grind, blend, churn and extract juice as per requirement within a matter of seconds.

10. They are easy to operate, suit the budget of every common man and perform at a varied range of speed.

With the above mentioned advantages, a juicer mixer grinder leaves no space for disappointments. Be it a single juicer, grinder or just a sole mixer, why not invest in an allrounder and save money as well as the kitchen counter space? It will be an impressive add on to your kitchen organisation products and will seamlessly compliment your serveware and other kitchen sets.

The best juicer mixer grinder in India

If one of the best kitchen sinks in India has made its way to your kitchen along with the range of splendid ceramic cookware then how dare you miss out on the most essential kitchen equipment? JUICER MIXER GRINDER- the multifunctional appliance that you need to make your cooking session hassle free. Scroll down and check out the list of some exceptional juicer mixer grinder.

1. Philips HL7579/00 600W Juicer Mixer Grinder

Philips HL7579/00 600W Juicer Mixer Grinder comes with everything that you need to grind or blend dry as well as wet ingredients. It has a nutri juicer jar, 1 blend and carry jar and 1 SS multipurpose jar. It has a commendable 600 watt turbo motor and a three step easy juicing function. The drip free spout of this kitchen appliance is highly appreciated as it keeps the counter tidy and stainfree. You can make some healthy juices, smoothies and shakes in minutes without bothering about the blending quality.

Motor Power: 600 watt

Warranty: 2 years

Price: Rs. 5,695

Deal: Rs. 3,599

2. Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Plus 550-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder

Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Plus 550-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder has stainless steel juicing mesh to extract fruit pulp and juice in a hassle free manner. The detachable anti-drip spout makes sure that it doesn't come in the middle of your mixing and grinding process. With 2 minutes of rest after every 5 minutes of operation will keep this juicer mixer grinder in a functional and standard condition for a prolonged period of time. It contains three jars in total namely 1.5 litre blender jar, 0.7 litre grinding jar and 0.4 litre chutney jar.

Motor Power: 550 watt

Warranty: 2 years

Price: Rs. 5,099

Deal: Rs. 2,979

3. Sujata Powermatic Plus, Juicer Mixer Grinder

Sujata Powermatic Plus, Juicer Mixer Grinder comes with 1 unit motor, 1 juicer attachment, 1 blender jar, 1 grinder jar and 1 chutney jar. It has dual ball bearings for efficiency. It requires low maintenance and it is a trouble free kitchen appliance that runs for years. Teh juicer attachment has a unique honeycomb filter mesh for finer juice extracting ability backed with higher yield. It is a shock proof appliance crafted by skilled manforce and engineers. It has a lovely alluring white coloured appearance that will compliment any type of kitchen decor.

Motor Power: 9 watt

Warranty: 1 year

Price: Rs. 7,776

Deal: Rs. 5,598

4. NutriPro Bullet Juicer Mixer Grinder

NutriPro Bullet Juicer Mixer Grinder comes with 3 jars and 2 blades. The powerful copper motor and unbreakable jars are perfect for preparing chutney, milkshakes, smoothies, grinder dry fruits and spices. What is interesting? This juicer mixer grinder can also knit dough for you. It has a sleek and compact structure that makes it a decorative kitchen item rather than an appliance. The slim transparent jars are easy to hold and help you to keep an eye on the texture of your juicing, grinding or mixing process of the ingredients. This kitchen appliance has more than 4 star rating on Amazon and manages to receive a plethora of compliments from the users.

Motor Power: 500 watt copper motor

Warranty: 1 year

Price: Rs. 5,000

Deal: Rs. 1,990

5. Philips Juicer Mixer Grinder

Philips Juicer Mixer Grinder has strong armed blades and three multi utility jars. The powerful torque X motor helps you achieve the desired texture of mixed, grinded or blended ingredients. The jars come with flow breakers and are made up with 100 percent food grade stainless steel material. The anti skid feet of this juicer mixer grinder makes sure that the appliance doesn’t skid off the counter or leaves its designated place when in high performance mode. The jars are leak proof and have a locking mechanism. The online pulp chamber of this appliance makes it easier for you to take off the pulp without switching off the appliance.

Motor Power: 600 watt

Warranty: 1 year

Price: Rs. 5,195

Deal: Rs. 3,587

6. Havells Stilus 500 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder

Havells Stilus 500 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder comes with 4 jars and a three speed knob indicator. This juicer mixer grinder comes with a serving juice jar that is break resistant. This appliance provides smooth and lump free juice and the sliding spout helps in serving. It also has non-slip feet to prevent movement of the overall grinder while it is running. This all-in-one juicer mixer grinder from Havells promises you a hassle free cooking experience. What is worth noticing is that it ensures sufficient juice output and superior processing performance. The ergonomic design and functional features of the mixer juicer makes it extremely user-friendly. It is designed to match contemporary culinary needs and the interior decor of every Indian kitchen.

Motor Power: 500 watt

Warranty: 2 years

Price: Rs. 6,395

Deal: Rs. 3,999

7. Wonderchef Nutri Blend Complete Kitchen Machine

Wonderchef Nutri Blend Complete Kitchen Machine is a one man show. It is a mixer grinder, blender, chopper and a juicer. The stainless steel blades and 4 unbreakable jars is what makes your cooking sessions easy and less time consuming. Say goodbye to sweat because this kitchen machine is never going to ask for your additional efforts and force. It grinds the hardest spices, makes consistent chutneys, whip delicious smoothies, chops vegetables with its compact style and high speed performance. The main reason to love this appliance is its power, attractive appearance and Italian design.

Motor Power: 400 watt

Warranty: 2 years

Price: Rs. 6,500

Deal: Rs. 3,562

8. Hamilton Beach Professional Juicer Mixer Grinder

Hamilton Beach Professional Juicer Mixer Grinder makes sure that your recipes are perfect each time. It has 3 times better overload protection for continuous grinding. This kitchen appliance has the capability to handle the toughest ingredients. The 3 stainless steel leak proof jars, triple safety protection and intelligent controls makes this juicer mixer grinder a masterpiece. For hands free operation, this appliance comes with 13 preset menus with a variable speed control. The high grade jars will not break, dent or leak while on the run. It has bagged 4.4 stars out of 5 on Amazon and considered to be the worth investing kitchenware.

Motor Power: 1400 watt

Warranty: 5 years

Price: Rs. 30,000

Deal: Rs. 23,999

9. Balzano High Speed Nutri Blender/Mixer/Smoothie Maker

Balzano High Speed Nutri Blender/ Mixer/ Smoothie Maker serves you with specially designed universal blades. It features one touch control for precise and personalised performance. The high speed extractions for maximum nutrition makes this all rounder a worth investing kitchen appliance in a pocket friendly way. This authentic and superior juicer mixer grinder developed with Indian expertise is easy to use and quick to clean. It doesn't ask for much counter space and can easily fit in any nook and corner of your kitchen.

Motor Power: 1200 watt

Warranty: 2 years

Price: Rs. 6,990

Deal: Rs. 5,290

10. Havells Hexo 1000 watts with 3 Jar Juicer Mixer Grinder

Havells Hexo 1000 watts with 3 Jar Juicer Mixer Grinder has jaw dropping features that can easily handle your kitchen shenanigans. It comes with 100 percent copper and a powerful ball bearing motor. The bigger sized jars with handles, wider mouth and stainless steel blades. In addition to this, the metal teeth of the motor coupler ensures a prolonged life of the juicer mixer grinder. This kitchen appliance is rightly called as “Kitchen ka Bahubali”. It has a boldest range, strongest motor and toughest grinding abilities. Near the metal teeth there is also an air duct that helps the air to pass out easily while the motor is running. This juicer mixer grinder is all that you need in your kitchen for flawless and sweat free cooking sessions.

Motor Power: 1000 watt copper motor

Warranty: 2 years

Price: Rs. 9,500

Deal: Rs. 6,150

A juicer mixer grinder is required to ensure the finest consistency of the delicacies that you prepare. No matter how many recipes you try or how many kitchen appliances you purchase, this one appliance is something that can make life simpler in the kitchen. For a hassle free cooking session all you need is a tough and long lasting companion.

If you are the one who loves everything clean and tidy in the kitchen, then opt for a sleek and compact juicer mixer grinder. The juicer mixer grinder price in India is not surprising. It is pretty affordable for a common man. You can also snatch a glimpse of similar kitchenware that offers the same results but in an expensive way. But we have curated a list keeping in mind all types of budgets.

Reasons to love a juicer mixer grinder:

1. They are a fancy piece of kitchen appliance.

2. They have a user-friendly interface.

3. They grind the toughest ingredients in jiffy

4. You need not to waste time in the kitchen to prepare top notch recipes.

5. They can be used everyday.

6. You can enjoy fresh juices in a matter of seconds.

7. Your food will contain maximum nutrients, Vitamins and carbohydrates as the juicer mixer grinder helps in retaining them even while running.

8. You don't have to burn a hole in your pocket to bring one juicer mixer grinder home.

9. The consistency of your food will be maintained and you can temper yoru cooked meals seamlessly.

10. It will not cause any harm to your hands and cut down your ingredient chopping time.

What a great way to make kitchen and cooking sessions bearable! The juicer mixer grinder will definitely attract you and compel you to cook a 5 meal course without worrying about the tedious processes and time consuming recipes. Bring the best juicer mixer grinder home NOW!

FAQs

1. What aspects should one consider before purchasing a juicer mixer grinder?

One should always consider the specifications, warranty, power of the motor, number of jars and the material of the product as a whole. Before kickstarting your shopping spree make sure you know what solution you are looking for. Take a note of your counter space as well as the electrical socket before investing in a juicer mixer grinder.

2. Which juicer mixer grinder is the best?

There are plenty of juicer mixer grinder in India available for purchase. The widely purchased and loved juicer mixer grinders are listed below:

a. Philips HL7579/00 600W Juicer Mixer Grinder

b. Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Plus 550-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder

c. Sujata Powermatic Plus, Juicer Mixer Grinder

d. NutriPro Bullet Juicer Mixer Grinder

e. Philips Juicer Mixer Grinder

f. Havells Stilus 500 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder

g. Wonderchef Nutri Blend Complete Kitchen Machine

h. Hamilton Beach Professional Juicer Mixer Grinder

i. Balzano High Speed Nutri Blender/Mixer/Smoothie Maker

j. Havells Hexo 1000 watts with 3 Jar Juicer Mixer Grinder

3. Why should one purchase a juicer mixer grinder?

A juicer mixer grinder is a time and energy saving kitchen appliance. It will help you to prepare meals that are balanced in nutrients, Vitamins, carbohydrates and in consistency, texture and flavour. The juicer mixer grinder has the capability to grind toughest ingredients, extract fresh juice and blend ingredients seamlessly with less to no manual force. This kitchen appliance is a multi functional kitchen appliance that will help you with every minute cooking utility.

4. What types of jars come with a juicer mixer grinder?

A juicer mixer grinder comes with minimum 2 and maximum 4 jars. These jars are made up of heavy good grade materials. They are made either from stainless steel, high quality plastic or unbreakable glass. They are transparent so that you can spy on your ingredients and achieve the desired consistency. There is a multi purpose jar, chutney jar, juicer jar with armed and sharp blades.

5. Can a juicer mixer grinder last long?

Yes. A juicer mixer grinder can last long with minimum maintenance. Since, Indian households don't use a juicer mixer grinder on a day to day basis. The longevity of the appliance is automatically increased. But one should always make sure to clean the appliance after every use. Make sure that there is no residue stuck within the blades or in the corners of the jar. Some juicer mixer grinder are also detachable so that you can store them and clean them thoroughly.

6. How should one choose the best juicer mixer grinder for home?

Before you invest in the juicer mixer grinder, always make sure that you make yourself aware of the power of the appliance. Take a note of the watts, grinding ability and motor type. Pen down the RPM. RPM stands for rotation per minute. The standard RPM found in the Indian household ranges between 5,000 to 20,000. Check for the speed levels and the knob indicator of the appliance for uniform consistency. Then have a look at the jars, their design, grip, handles, material, blades and all of its ergonomic design. After that you must pay heed to the locking system of the appliance to ensure spill free grinding, mixing, blending, etc.

7. What is the difference between a mixer and a juicer mixer grinder?

A mixer is more dedicated towards mixing and grinding yoru ingredients whereas a juicer mixer grinder is a multi functional appliance. It has the ability to mix, grind, chop, blend as well as extract juice. One common functionality between a mixer and a juicer mixer grinder is that they both are capable of dealing with dry and wet ingredients.

8. What are the precautions that one must take while using a juicer mixer grinder?

One should make sure that the juicer mixer grinder is used in an appropriate manner. Do not pour hot water into the jars as it might result in unnecessary damage to the jars and the motor. The juicer mixer grinder cannot handle a temperature that is more than 80 degree celsius. Before you pour or fill in the ingredients in the jars, ensure that they have been cooled down completely. After usage, make sure you leave the jar in soap water to get rid of the stains, smell or stickiness. Always detach the parts of the appliance and clean it with water.

