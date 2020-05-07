Kanso: Here’s how you can bring positive energy in your house with this Japanese aesthetic

Kanso is a Japanese zen principle which means simplicity and declutter. Here is how you can bring some positive vibes in your house with this aesthetic.

Who doesn’t wish to bring good vibes to their house? They say home is where the heart is, meaning it’s a personal place where you enjoy spending time. It is a place where you relax and unwind at the end of the day. And you can only do that if there is positive energy in your house. Energy is something you can’t see with the naked eye but feel in the air. So, if you wish to bring some positivity to your house, you might want to start with some kanso.

Kanso is the Japanese equivalent of Feng Shui, which is about harmonising yourself with your surroundings. It is the art of living in harmony with your environment which helps create a balance in your living space and maximise your potential for success in all walks of life. If any part of the house has negative energy, then that might have a negative effect on your life. To avoid that, you can incorporate this simple yet effective Japanese aesthetic in your home.

Here are 3 ways you can bring positive energy into your house with this Japanese technique, kanso.

Keep it simple

Just like in Feng Shui, kanso is all about simplicity. Keeping it simple with minimum furniture in the house. Less chaos in the house means less chaos in life. It will allow the positive energy to flow through the house. So, do not clutter the house with the souvenirs you bring from your next trip.

Get rid of the non-essential

This Japanese aesthetic is about eliminating clutter from the house and getting rid of unnecessary decoration in the house. Limit the decor to the minimum and enjoy the minimalist vibes.

Choose minimal artwork

Talking about minimalist vibes, you should choose modest furniture and minimal artwork that will reflect simplicity and make your space look classy yet quiet.

Kanso is all about decluttering your house and accepting the fact that beauty doesn’t need to be overstated or highly decorative. It is about keeping things simple and uncomplicated. It is more than just an interior design aesthetic. It is a way of living that allows you to relax and enjoy your surroundings whilst at home.

So, if you are looking to calm yourself down and find some inner peace at the comfort of your home, then get rid of the junk in your house. And approach kanso with a sense of gratitude.

