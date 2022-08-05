From Karan Johar to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, see celebrity closets you should take design inspiration from

There’s no denying that b-town celebrities swear by an opulent lifestyle. Right from deluxe interiors to lavishing cars, the elements from their plush way of living always inspire us to opt for this road ahead. Besides everything, what influences us the most is their fashion statements and not to forget, their giant luxe closets have been a dream for many! Here we bring you a glimpse inside celebrity closets that is definitely worth taking inspiration from. Right from blingy golden-toned to rich brown tainted, take a sneak-peek inside oh-not-so-ordinary walk-in wardrobes and we assure you it will jaw-drop you while becoming your heartthrob. Scroll down and have a glance at some of the most splendid celebrity closets below.

1. Karan Johar's chic dark wooden closet

Karan Johar has been in limelight for his outstanding and elegant dressing sense and is a huge shopping adorer and this is something his walk-in closet speaks for itself. His elegant rich walk-in closet is more huge than a room of an individual and features brown tinted shelves, wooden floors and floor-length mirrors that are filled with outfits. What makes his closet stand out is the multiple beautiful lighting fixtures all over.

2. Harsh Vardhan Kapoor's rich brown hinted closet

Harsh Vardhan Kapoor’s walk-in closet speaks itself about his voluminous love for shoes. Not just the diva Sonam Kapoor, but his brother too has a giant collection of shoes that are finely arranged in his dark brown elegant shelves of the closet. Harsh Vardhan chooses a similar colour floor for a cohesive look. A beautiful printed rug is also witnessed which is accentuating the appearance of his wardrobe. A glass balcony and floor lamp is adding up to the look of his wardrobe.

3. Jacqueline Fernandez's stunning glass closet

The pretty home of the actress Jacqueline Fernandez has always been the focus of attention for its soothing blend of pastels and ivory and her walk-in closet is no different! Her closet is a little contrasting as it features subtle grey glass mirror work cabinets. While the topmost portion of her wardrobe is decked with branded bags, whole lotta dresses are lined up below. A mirror is placed right in front of the closet to capture beautiful pictures.

4. Priyanka Chopra's all-white walk-in closet

Priyanka’s all-white closet features towers of shoes and boots. The shelves on one side of PC’s stunning wardrobe are decked with colourful shoes while the other side is brimmed with multiple boots of varied textures. There was a rack right in front of the door filled with suitcases and handbags. The actress opted for pretty hardwood flooring to lavishly match the combination of hues.

Take cues from the walk-in wardrobe of these celebrities and do let us know which one would you love to pick first.

