Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar: Here's how balconies of your favourite stars look like

Want to decorate your balcony? Take some inspiration from our favourite Bollywood celebs. Check out the photos right here.

Bollywood stars, who play larger than life roles, also have a larger and extravagant lifestyle in real life too. Speaking of their homes, they are not only big but also well-designed and sophisticated, basically unmatchable. Every part of their house is actually visually appealing. Because of the Coronavirus led lockdown, celebs, just like us are stuck at homes and they have been sharing tidbits from their quarantine time. Thanks to social media, we have been getting glimpses of their abodes as well.

Today we are talking about one aspect of celebs and their pads and that is balconies. In this quarantine, to get some natural light and air, people are sitting on the porches and enjoying pleasant views and celebs are no different. While some of them have simple and tiny balconies some boast huge and perfectly designed ones. Want some balcony decor inspiration? Check out our lowdown on Bollywood celebs and their balconies.

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena and Saif's home has multiple balconies and her fans got a proper view of one of them when Bebo shared pictures of Lil Taimur and Saif as they planted saplings.

2. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan had shared a beautiful picture of his two sons as they enjoyed some quality time on the porch area. Recently, we saw another picture of their balcony. The picture included handsome hunk Hrithik and his two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The picture was clicked by Sussanne Khan.

3. Akshay Kumar

Akshay and Twinkle's huge home incorporates a big verandah which is filled with plants and a spacious green lawn. Twinkle had once posted a picture of herself as she enjoyed reading books on a swing.

4. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who stay in one of the plush towers in Mumbai, have a small yet beautiful balcony. The couple likes to click their pictures as well as sit on the porch to enjoy the view.

5. Deepika Padukone

Deepika and Ranveer too live in one of the tallest and posh towers and they also have a small but perfect-view-giving balcony. Check it out right below.

6. Karan Johar

On March 22, just like many of us, Karan and his family too came outside in their balcony to clap for the undying spirit of Corona warriors. The video gave a sneak peek of his verandah. Check it out right below.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×