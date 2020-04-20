Katrina Kaif to Hrithik Roshan: 5 celeb inspired home décor ideas to incorporate in your house
Life of a celebrity might be different from that of a common man, but the avid interest of giving your home the perfect look isn’t. Home interior is one thing that everyone has an interest in irrespective of financial or social status. You might look for inspiration everywhere. So, why not take ideas from some of your favourite Bollywood celebrities to give your house a new edgy look.
Just like us, these Bollywood celebs are stuck inside their house. While sharing with the world some great ideas on keeping safe and fit, they have also given us a sneak peek into their homes. From simple to lavish, the houses of these celebs are breathtakingly beautiful. Take some inspiration for your furniture from the Instagram pictures and videos these celebs have uploaded recently. These little arrangements in their house will surely give you some trendy house makeover ideas that you can incorporate in your house once the lockdown is over.
Here are 5 celeb-inspired home décor ideas for you.
Katrina Kaif
While Katrina sweeps her floor clean, we can't help but look at the beautiful wooden décor, antique shelves and racks.
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik has shared some pictures of his humble abode where we can see Sussanne Khan, who has temporarily moved into the house for the children, sitting on the bed sipping her morning drink. We love the yellow chairs, quirky details and the telephone booth.
. It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. . It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . . While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. . This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. . Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. . Our children will tell the story we create for them. . I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart. . #beopen #bekind #bebrave #responsibility #coexist #empathy #strength #courage #oneworld #humanity #wecanfighththis #loveoverfear
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
The fitness guru, Shilpa’s house is what we call minimalist yet edgy. You can’t miss the little details in the house while looking at this idea. The lavish setting of her warm house is perfect for someone who will love to give their home a minimalist touch.
I had shared a little exercise-fun with Viaan a few days ago, and I was asked for the entire workout video. Well, I don’t have the entire workout captured, but sharing what I found from my archives. I truly believe that the family that eats, prays and works out together... stays together! Oftentimes when @rajkundra9 and I workout in the mornings, we get Viaan to join us too. We do understand that if it's not fun for him, he's not going to enjoy the process. So, while we roped in some abs workout for ourselves, we got him to hop, slide, and jump around. Our workout helps us build & strengthen the abdominal muscles, while it also helps improve the mind-body coordination and enhances speed & endurance capacity. Viaan, on the other hand, was just happy to be jumping around and using up some of that pent up energy. A morning well-spent, this was! I hope you all are staying home and staying fit too! . @thevinodchanna . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #MondayMotivation #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #homefitness #homeworkouts #fitness #COVID19
Being indoors for days on end can lead to the body stiffening up. One of the best ways to give your body the much-needed flexibility and toning, is through a few rounds of Surya Namaskaras . It’s a complete workout. To make it even more beneficial, I added a few variations. You can try it out too (if your body has no injuries and permits). It helps increase shoulder-&-core strength while improving back flexibility, stamina, and endurance. This one’s also a high calorie-burning variation, so performing about 8 to 16 repetitions every alternate day will also help reduce fat and increase metabolism too. Today, I’m grateful for the ability to share whatever knowledge I have with millions of people around the globe. Please do take care of your health and your families too. Stay indoors, stay safe. . @sairajyoga . . . . . #MondayMotivation #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day18 #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #yoga #yogisofinstagram #SuryaNamaskara #stayhome #staysafe
Kareena Kapoor Khan
If you’re an avid reader with a deep love for words, then take some inspiration from this room covered with bookshelves on all four walls. While Saif dives into the world of fiction, Kareena can be seen clicking pictures – best of both worlds.
Twinkle Khanna
A dream of every person who craves a little greenery on the outside and antique on the inside. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s abode is nothing short of magnificent. From the hammocks to the plants, we love everything.
Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.