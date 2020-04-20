Katrina Kaif to Hrithik Roshan: 5 celeb inspired home décor ideas to incorporate in your house

Looking for some home décor inspiration? Take cues from these celebrities on how to make your home look dreamy and beautiful.

Life of a celebrity might be different from that of a common man, but the avid interest of giving your home the perfect look isn’t. Home interior is one thing that everyone has an interest in irrespective of financial or social status. You might look for inspiration everywhere. So, why not take ideas from some of your favourite Bollywood celebrities to give your house a new edgy look.

Just like us, these Bollywood celebs are stuck inside their house. While sharing with the world some great ideas on keeping safe and fit, they have also given us a sneak peek into their homes. From simple to lavish, the houses of these celebs are breathtakingly beautiful. Take some inspiration for your furniture from the Instagram pictures and videos these celebs have uploaded recently. These little arrangements in their house will surely give you some trendy house makeover ideas that you can incorporate in your house once the lockdown is over.

Here are 5 celeb-inspired home décor ideas for you.

Katrina Kaif

While Katrina sweeps her floor clean, we can't help but look at the beautiful wooden décor, antique shelves and racks.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik has shared some pictures of his humble abode where we can see Sussanne Khan, who has temporarily moved into the house for the children, sitting on the bed sipping her morning drink. We love the yellow chairs, quirky details and the telephone booth.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

The fitness guru, Shilpa’s house is what we call minimalist yet edgy. You can’t miss the little details in the house while looking at this idea. The lavish setting of her warm house is perfect for someone who will love to give their home a minimalist touch.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

If you’re an avid reader with a deep love for words, then take some inspiration from this room covered with bookshelves on all four walls. While Saif dives into the world of fiction, Kareena can be seen clicking pictures – best of both worlds.

Twinkle Khanna

A dream of every person who craves a little greenery on the outside and antique on the inside. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s abode is nothing short of magnificent. From the hammocks to the plants, we love everything.

