Keep THESE plants in your house to attract wealth and good luck

Plants are the easiest way to turn any space into a picturesque and vibrant space. They are affordable and aesthetic. Have a look at these 5 plants that bring good luck and prosperity to any household.

Plants can instantly make any space look fresh and vibrant. They purify the air, add aesthetics and bring positivity. They are easy to maintain and come in different shapes and sizes to fit every nook and corner. While all the plants brighten the space, some specific ones bring fortune and good luck.

According to Feng Shui, keeping certain plants at home helps in getting rid of the negative energy and attract wealth and prosperity. Here is a list of the top 5 plants that are easy to maintain and that bring good luck and wealth.

Money plant

Money plant is the most well-known plant that attracts wealth and fortune. It is a creeper and can be easily maintained and flourished.

Lucky bamboo

The name itself has the word ‘lucky’ in it. It is said to bring good luck and prosperity. For the lucky bamboo to grow, keep the roots immersed in water at all times.

Snake plant

This plant purifies the air and helps in bringing money in the household. It has long, pointed leaves and is said to be effective in bringing fortune to the business.

Areca palm

The most gorgeous and aesthetic plant out of the list, Areca palm brings good luck, wealth and positivity and can make any space look fresh and vibrant.

Jade plant

Jade plant brings success and prosperity. It has oval-shaped leaves and should be kept at the entrance of the house for good luck.

