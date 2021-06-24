Keep your house clean and tidy with these affordable products

Your home represents who you are and hence needs to always be taken care of.

You can immediately know how a person is when you visit their house. Luxuries and expensive products do not make a house a home. It is the maintenance, the love and the care that you put into making a house your home. Cleanliness and tidiness is extremely vital as a clean and tidy house emits good energy which in turn will always keep you in a positive and happy mood and will also uplift the mood of the people visiting your house. Here, we have a few practical and affordable products that will make maintaining cleanliness easier.

Multipurpose Wiper

This floor mop comes with a microfiber pad that makes it safe to use on all floor types. It rotates 360 degrees and ensures that every corner is clean and bright. It comes with an attached spray that makes cleaning floors and windows much more convenient and hassle-free.

Price: $20.49

Kitchen Sink Strainer

Washing the dishes and cooking is already a dreadful task but you know what is even worse? Picking out the wet food from the sink! This kitchen sink strainer will spare you from the horrors of picking up wet food. Made from stainless steel, it prevents the kitchen drain from clogging.

Price: $6.99

Electric Air Blower

This amazing air blower is the ultimate cleaning hero that makes the cleaning process a 100 times easier. It is also a vacuum cleaner that will help you pick up even the tiniest of dust particles. Now say goodbye to tiny food crumbs on the bed!

Price: $37

Dishwashing Gloves with Wash Scrubber

Okay I am not going to go about telling how boring and stressful it is to wash the dishes because I am sure we have all faced the horror. If you are someone who hates getting their hands dirty with leftover food then these silicone gloves are a must have. It eliminates the requirement of a sponge and you can simply put them on and scrub away all the stubborn greases, oils and dirts.

Price: $6.99

Honeycomb Closet Organizer

We all tend to store our intimates in drawers but they always seem all over the place and difficult to find no matter how neatly you fold them. This set of honeycomb drawer separators will help you utilise your drawer space and keep your intimates like socks and underwears organised instead of them being laying around. You can customise and assemble these as per your requirement.

Price: $9.99

Spin Mop And Bucket

Believe it or not but this set of mop and a bucket will make sweeping the floors a fun activity. It comes with a bucket and a mop with a microfibre head. With this modern equipment, there is no need to bend down or get your hands dirty to wring out the mop, its spinning system makes drying faster and the built-in wheels makes it easy to transport.

Price: $29.98

Bedside Storage Organizer

Has it ever happened to you that as soon as you tuck yourself in bed you realise you forgot to get your charger? There are certain essentials that we would want within arm reach from our bed. This bedside organiser will make your life 10 times easier and your room much cleaner by keeping all your essentials and belongings together on your bedside while you are in bed.

Price: $11

Dish Drainer and Drying Rack for Kitchen

Since we have already established how washing dishes is a task, let's talk about drying them. This dish drying rack consists of a storage basket for storing and arranging just washed utensils. It is also equipped with a portable spoon, fork and knife holder. It features a slanting surface at the bottom for quick water drainage from washed utensils into the sink, keeping the kitchen clean and dry.

Price: $22.99

