Keeping up with Gen Z: 3 Home decor trends that every Gen Z swears by

The Gen Z have their own unique style of doing things. They don’t like following conventions or doing things the predictable way! When it comes to home decor, unlike other people, this generation does not believe in keeping things fancy or even too formal. They like to keep things casual, laidback, and easy-going. They have a knack for minimalism.

People of this generation don’t like things that include a lot of fuss and thus, like keeping their abode colourful, bright, and comfortable. Check out some home decor trends that this generation loves and follows religiously!

Lightweight furniture items

This generation doesn’t believe in making things complicated. That’s when it comes to furniture they like to keep items that are lightweight and easy to manage. Moreover, they also have a habit of redecorating there about every now and then and thus want furniture that can easily be moved from one place to another.

Boho chic decor

Boho chic decor refers to home decor that is easy-going and colourful. It can include items such as bean bags, dream catchers, posters, dewans, etc.

Comfort is key

This generation puts comfort over style. They want items that would make their life easy and make them feel relaxed and at home. But this does not mean that they don’t have an idea for aesthetics, they simply give priority to comfort.

