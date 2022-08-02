7 Useful kitchen rugs under $50 to amp up your kitchen decor

Such high-traffic areas like kitchen need to be kept clean and accessible. The key to these two things is useful kitchen rugs. Keep floors clean and add a new design element to your space with valuable and attractive kitchen rugs. With various sizes and forms to suit any home, these kitchen rugs will work in more rooms than just the kitchen. While choosing your kitchen rug, look out for versatility, variety, and practicality. Also, look for ones that are ideal for the active, busy, and central areas, with essential features like anti-slip backing. We've rounded up some of the best kitchen rugs you’ll want to add to your home and all under $50.

The kitchen area is the busiest part of a house and requires to be kept sanitized. Flat-weave kitchen rugs are the best option because they are easier to maintain than high-pile rugs. Keep your kitchen rugs in the most busiest areas that have higher chances of stain and spill, you can put them in front of the sink, cooktop, and fridge.

7 Best Kitchen Rugs

1. Maples Rugs Reggie Floral Kitchen Rugs

This is a non-skid kitchen area rug with a bold floral pattern. It has a timeless design with 100% nylon pile for added durability and fade resistance. It has a skid resistant latex backing, prevents tripping over the rug and can be safely placed in the doorway or entryway.

Price: $22.67

2. Boho Kitchen Rugs

These boho themed kitchen rugs have beautiful diamond patterns and what sets them apart is the attached tassels. This rug is machine washable, hand woven with tassels and durable,not easy to damage and performs best when paired with a rug pad to prevent shifting and sliding. This rug is designed to sit alongside your sink or vanity and provide a comfortable, warm, dry spot for you to stand. Vacuum this boho kitchen rug regularly in order to maintain the life and beauty of it. Clean small spills immediately by blotting with a clean, white and dry cloth.

Price: $22.99

3. Lifewit Kitchen Rugs

Lifewit kitchen rugs are made out of 100% PVC material with a 10mm thickness. The surface has a quick rebound and is ideal for wherever you may often stand for relief while you cook, work or clean and is designed to relieve foot fatigue easily. Any form of liquid drops stays on the surface and will not be absorbed by the rug. This allows you to easily clean by simply using a wet cloth to wipe. The bottom is made of PVC which keeps it stay in place without shifting and skidding. This high quality kitchen mat material does not decompose or compress over time. It is lightweight and can be used continuously for a long time.

Price: $22.49

4. MontVoo Kitchen Rugs and Mats

The anti-skid function of this kitchen rug is outstanding. The backing is made of high-quality rubber. Its light and rubber backing can prevent shifting or slipping and ensure your safety to a much greater extent. Great water absorption & stain-resistant properties protect the floor from oil, dampness, sauces or food particles. The surface is 100% polypropylene and is machine woven. We suggest using a laundry bag while washing the rug.

Price: $37.99

5. HappyTrends Kitchen Floor Mat

These extra thick kitchen rugs are ergonomically designed for your comfort and are a perfect choice for people who spend a lot of time on their feet at work or at home. These anti-fatigue gel mats are made of premium quality PVC material making it convenient to clean up and will not collect dirt. The material repels water, liquids, oils or stains and if anything spills, it makes an effortless clean up. Beveled edges with anti-curl prevent you from tripping. Grid pattern surface never wrinkles and gives a premium texture without collecting debris.

Price: $13.99

6. 28X18 Inch Washable Kitchen Rug Mats

These high quality kitchen rugs are lightweight and could be continually used for a long time and cleaned by vacuum. The backside of kitchen rugs is made of PVC material, which is much more durable than rubber bottom and PVC increases the friction between the mat and floor. The floor mat is made of 100% polypropylene which is durable and not easy to stain. This kitchen rug is designed for water absorption, keeping your kitchen dry and moist.

Price: $17.99

7. USTIDE Black and White Buffalo Checker Plaid Kitchen Rug

This plaid kitchen rug is made with 45% cotton, 45% polyester & 10% viscose w/ reinforced edges and hand woven. It is easy to clean, suitable for vacuum cleaners, hand wash or by machine and very durable.

Price: $27.99

Identify the daily traffic in your kitchen and accordingly choose your kitchen rugs. The best kitchen rugs will be firm, water resistant and long lasting.

