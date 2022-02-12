Kitchen tools & organisers under Rs 1999 that are a MUST HAVE in every household

Moved into a new home or stuck in the same old kitchen with no space to move, here are all that you want to revamp your kitchen space. While tools and utensils make a kitchen, organisers to place them neatly are also equally important to declutter the space and help you find everything at the time of need. Here we bring to you 7 products from Amazon under Rs 1999 that are a must-have in every kitchen for its easy functioning.

Silicone tool set

While silicone handles of these tools can reduce the clitter-clatter noise from the kitchen, its beautiful design can also add to the decor of the space. Its non-slip handles absorb pressure and make it easier on your hands. This set includes a can opener, pizza cutter, ice-cream scoop, cheese grater, peeler, garlic press and whisk.

Price: Rs 1999

Steel Kitchen Knife Set

Using good quality sharp knives can speed up your work and get things done precisely and perfectly. This set consists of a chef's knife, utility knife, paring knife, and knife sharpener. They are super useful and are a must-have in your kitchen.

Price: Rs 1099

Knife stand with tools

Here’s yet another set of knives that includes a boner knife, utility knife, steak knife, paring knife and a pair of scissors. This kitchen knife set is made from a single piece of stainless steel with riveted handles that gives a comfortable experience and each of them ensures a proper grip. The wooden stand can be placed on a corner of your rack to access your knives easily.

Price: Rs 328

Herb Scissors

With five different blade options, these scissors will help you cut vegetables and fruits and also in grating cheese and slicing potatoes quickly and effortlessly.

Price: Rs 399

Kitchen Dish Rack

You can accommodate most of your kitchen utilities in this one rack where glasses, plates, dishes and spatulas can be organised separately with the ease of getting it faster when you need them. It helps you neatly arrange all your tools and utensils and create more space in your kitchen.

Price: Rs 1599

Countertop rack

Just like the above rack to place your utensils, this mini countertop rack helps you to sort out the mess by helping you place all the tiny spice boxes and food containers neatly. Things that you often use like sugar, salt, tea powder etc.. can be arranged skillfully in this two-tiered rack.

Price: Rs 485

Adhesive storage rack

Make use of the wall space with this wall-mount adhesive storage rack that is crafted of hard solid plastic and has a high load-bearing capacity and holds up to 5 Kg with a powerful adhesion system. It comes with different compartments and 4 hanging hooks to store all your kitchen essentials.

Price: Rs 879

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

