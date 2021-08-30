Krishna Janmashtami 2021: 6 Last minute products you need to celebrate the day in a auspicious way

Janmashtami is finally here! It’s the day to celebrate Lord Krishna in a dhaam-dhoom way where each state has its special way to spruce up the festive spirit. Janmashtami celebrations are so important and extensive because of the huge significance that Krishna has in Hinduism. Interesting games like human pyramid formation, breaking the Dahi-filled pots, Smashing the handi blindfolded and traditional dances and bhajan filled evenings take over the day. If you haven’t planned anything to celebrate the day yet, here are 6 products that you’ll need to enjoy the Janmashtami and join the fun!

Brass Idol

As visiting temples has become a question mark due to the pandemic and the fear of viruses, you can bring the temple home with this beautiful Lord Krishna idol. This idol should be placed in the north-east section of the house to attract infant luck, good luck and happiness.

Price: Rs 495

Deal: Rs 375

Buy Now

Jhula

Place the Lord’s idol on this mini decorated jhula that’ll add to the celebration’s spirit and make Him happy swinging in this beautiful jhula.

Price: Rs 1199

Deal: Rs 899

Buy Now

Bal Gopal Dress

The celebration begins by decorating the Lord Krishna idol in your home. Before offering his favourite food items as prasad, dress up the idol beautifully to celebrate the grand event. This handcrafted zardosi work dress can be your colourful easy pick that can be bought just by hitting the buy button below.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 899

Buy Now

Kids’ Dress

If your child is missing out on all the fun as digital schools don’t really celebrate Janmashtami in its truest form, get him this Kanhaiya-like costume to dress up and play around.

Price: Rs 349

Buy Now

Krishna Accessories

You can also use these accessories to make your little munchkin dress up like Lord Krishna and snap some cute pictures that’ll forever be a golden memory to look back and cherish. Apart from using these accessories to win the fancy dress competition held in your neighbourhood, you can also use them on Lord’s idol to add oomph to his majestic look.

Price: Rs 500

Deal: Rs 399

Buy Now

Dahi Handi Toy

You can use this traditional Dahi Handi toy as a decor item to bring festive vibes to your home. It’s a great Janmashtami decor item and can be reused again and can also be hung inside your car for beauty.

Price: Rs 400

Deal: Rs 199

Buy Now

Wishing y’all a very happy Krishna Janmastami!

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Eijaz Khan speaks on the importance of sports on National Sports Day 2021