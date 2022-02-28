L-shaped sofa cum bed to modernise your living room quickly

L-shaped sofa cum bed is one type of sitting furniture that upgrades drab living rooms to fab in a jiffy. They are a modern element found in every household. To finalise the best sofa cum bed design, you need to pay attention to other important aspects related to it. Start from asking yourself whether you need a 3 seater sofa cum bed or a 2 seater sofa cum bed. A foldable sofa cum bed came into existence and never planned to return. Today, people hunt for a steel sofa cum bed, L-shaped sofa cym bed, wooden sofa cum bed and metal sofa cum bed. After bringing home the best, they start pondering for sofa cum bed mattress, sofa cum bed mattress or the correct sofa cum bed foam. We are here to simplify your decision making process.

Here is the list of the most wanted L-shaped sofa cum bed:

1. Solimo Olvera 3 Seater L Shape Sectional Sofa cum Bed

This L Shape Sofa Set comes with high quality fabric and a modern sofa cum bed design. The sofa doesn’t lose its colour after frequent rubbing. It is light in weight with good ground clearance for easy cleaning. Most importantly it is free from toxic and harmful chemicals. It has a backrest that prevents back pain. The blue shade of the sofa cum bed comes with an ergonomic design.

Price: Rs. 38,360

Deal: Rs. 22,569

2. Braxton - Jessica RHS Storage 5 Seater L Shape Sofa Cum Bed

This RHS Storage L Shape Sofa Cum Bed is the best product made of quality materials for long term furniture needs. With the capacity of 5, this sofa cum bed is a modern piece of art that serves every purpose of a middle class man. This sofa ensures 100 percent comfort with a tinge of contemporariness. It will be the most charming addition in your living room that will hook your guests at first glance.

Price: Rs. 96,999

Deal: Rs. 48,999

3. Skyler Standard 5 Seater Corner Sofa Cum Bed

This Skyler Standard 5 Seater Corner Sofa Cum Bed has a geometrical left hand side for maximum royalty. The L shaped sofa cum bed is made up of foam and wood. With perfect dimensions that sofa when placed in the nook of your living room will stand out in glory. This sofa cum bed asks for zero assembly and comes with detachable features for quick renovations.

Price: Rs. 69,999

Deal: Rs. 45,999

4. Uberlyfe L Shaped Sofa Cum Bed- 4 Seater

Uberlyfe L Shaped Sofa Cum Bed is a 4 seater sofa set that comes with a beautiful blue medallion pattern and 5 cushions. The soft foam fabric is highly appreciated. When transformed into a bed, it serves you with a king size bed meant for 4 people. It also comes with a removable, machine washable cover for utmost cleaning convenience.

Price: Rs. 28,000

Deal: Rs. 25,499

5. Braxton - Jessica LHS Storage 5 Seater L Shape Sofa Cum Bed

This brown L shaped sofa cum bed is a 5 seater sofa. It offers sheer comfort to you and your guests. You can sit, relax as well as lie down with no fuss. The easy to pull sofa cum bed is a sheer savior when you have guests overnight. This sofa cum bed in your living room will leave no place for disappointments.

Price: Rs. 96,999

Deal: Rs. 48,999

6. Urban Ladder Kowloon Sectional Sofa Cum Bed with Storage

This Urban Ladder Kowloon Sectional Sofa Cum Bed with Storage has a contemporary style that you should not resist adding to your living room. The interchangeable aliment of the chaise can easily be done post assembling of the L shaped sofa cum bed. The matte finish of the bed is distinctive and suits every home decor story.

Price: Rs. 59,599

7. Blisscraft Glanteo 5 Seater Fabric LHS L Shape Sofa Cum Bed

This modern sofa cum bed is a luxurious sitting furniture that deserves some space in your living room. The premium fabric of this Blisscraft Glanteo 5 Seater Fabric LHS L Shape Sofa Cum Bed is easy to maintain. It looks elegant and the colour of the sofa doesn't fade away on rubbing.

Price: Rs. 46,999

Deal: Rs. 34,442

8. phoenix sofas Cloud Leatherette Scissors Sofa Cum Bed with Storage

This phoenix sofas Cloud Leatherette Scissors Sofa Cum Bed with Storage comes in a standard size. The leather material of the sofa will give your drab living room a fab look. It is a durable luxury sitting furniture that will modernise your style of living. The storage located in the chaise will easily store your essentials.

Price: Rs. 56,000

Deal: Rs. 46,000

Get ready for a lavish living room renovation with the best L-shaped sofa cum bed. With easy storage and seating capacity, every sofa cum bed will add a touch of luxury to your boring living room. Finalise your most suitable sofa cum bed and hook your guests like never before.

