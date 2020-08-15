  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

From landscape designs to colourful Mandala: 5 DIY rock painting craft ideas to beautify your abode

Painted rock ideas are great art and crafts projects for kids and adults. Here are fun ideas to bring some aesthetic value to your home décor.
10340 reads Mumbai
Home Decor,Decor Ideas,DIY art,Rock PaintingFrom landscape designs to colourful Mandala: 5 DIY rock painting craft ideas to beautify your abode

Remember when we were young and painting across pages and walls was the only thing we loved. As we grew up, paintbrush, paint pen slipped away from our hands. However, the creativity in most of us never died. So, it is time to pick up that paintbrush again and start creating DIYs to spruce up your house décor. Today, we present to you some rock painting ideas to bring out the artist in you. 

Not only pebbles, but larger stones of any kind can be converted into something stunning. It doesn’t have to be perfect as long as it looks good and makes your abode look snazzy. Amidst the ever-growing demand for home décor pieces, it can be difficult to narrow down on one design, that complements your style as well as the décor of the house. 

Fear not, we have put together a list of painted rock crafts to take your home décor game up a notch. 

Flower Rock Painting 

Beauty is in details! Take cues from this design with pretty Hyacinths painted against a plain white background. Nothing is more aesthetically beautiful than bringing nature (in any form) to your home. Plus, it is super simple to make and perfect for beginners. 

Fantasy Landscape 

Dark mystical night with stars in the sky and a castle in the lap of nature is all you need to bring the fantasy vibes to your abode. We are in awe of this beautiful fantasy landscape design. 

Mandala Rock Painting 

Mandala is a beautiful blend of geometric patterns and colours. Did you know it is an art therapy tool that helps relax overworked minds? 

Inspirational Quotes 

Vibrant colours and inspirational quotes for rock designs are perfect for someone always looking for cool decor ideas. It is always nice to be surrounded by things that motivate you and help you relax. 

Cute Rock Painting Ideas 

To keep things simple and quirky, check out these fun rock painting ideas to add some life to your home décor. 

ALSO READ: 6 Ideas to incorporate earthy elements in your home décor

Credits :youtube, getty

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement