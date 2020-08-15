From landscape designs to colourful Mandala: 5 DIY rock painting craft ideas to beautify your abode

Painted rock ideas are great art and crafts projects for kids and adults. Here are fun ideas to bring some aesthetic value to your home décor.

Remember when we were young and painting across pages and walls was the only thing we loved. As we grew up, paintbrush, paint pen slipped away from our hands. However, the creativity in most of us never died. So, it is time to pick up that paintbrush again and start creating DIYs to spruce up your house décor. Today, we present to you some rock painting ideas to bring out the artist in you.

Not only pebbles, but larger stones of any kind can be converted into something stunning. It doesn’t have to be perfect as long as it looks good and makes your abode look snazzy. Amidst the ever-growing demand for home décor pieces, it can be difficult to narrow down on one design, that complements your style as well as the décor of the house.

Fear not, we have put together a list of painted rock crafts to take your home décor game up a notch.

Flower Rock Painting

Beauty is in details! Take cues from this design with pretty Hyacinths painted against a plain white background. Nothing is more aesthetically beautiful than bringing nature (in any form) to your home. Plus, it is super simple to make and perfect for beginners.

Fantasy Landscape

Dark mystical night with stars in the sky and a castle in the lap of nature is all you need to bring the fantasy vibes to your abode. We are in awe of this beautiful fantasy landscape design.

Mandala Rock Painting

Mandala is a beautiful blend of geometric patterns and colours. Did you know it is an art therapy tool that helps relax overworked minds?

Inspirational Quotes

Vibrant colours and inspirational quotes for rock designs are perfect for someone always looking for cool decor ideas. It is always nice to be surrounded by things that motivate you and help you relax.

Cute Rock Painting Ideas

To keep things simple and quirky, check out these fun rock painting ideas to add some life to your home décor.

