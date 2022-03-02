Laundry bags for clothes under Rs 999 that can also be part of your home dec

We are no longer living in the phase of lockdowns and restrictions. Theatres have opened and offices have resumed this means you can’t wear the same tee and boxers for the entire week. Decking up in a new attire everyday piles up the clothes to wash and our busy life schedules hardly find any time to wash these dirty clothes. Instead of piling up those chairs or corners of your bed with a mountain of clothes, get a laundry bag or basket to neatly organise your clothes and clear the mess. Laundry bags come in different types and if you're looking for those luxe ones that go well with your home decor and don't look like a rag you stole from the streets you have come to the right place.

Here are 7 laundry bags for clothes under Rs 999:

1. Foldable Laundry Bag

This stylish bag will go well with the contemporary decor of your room. It's trendy and has got a chic look. The waterproof sturdy material of the bag gives it a foldable design and the bag also features aluminium Padded handles.

Price: Rs 996

2. Cotton Laundry Hamper

This laundry hamper fits neatly into almost any closet space or bathroom for better organisation. It is made of durable non-woven fabric for everyday strength. This grey hued laundry basket features an open top for easy access and cutout side handles for convenient transport and a modern appearance.

Price: Rs 569

3. Laundry Basket with Lid

Imagine guests walk into your room and see your laundry bag filled with dirty undergarments and weeks old smelly tees. Definitely not a pleasant sight to behold. That’s why you gotta buy laundry baskets with a lid to keep your ‘dirty secret’ to yourselves!

Price: Rs 999

4. Tear-resistant Laundry Bag

Cramped apartment rooms and tiny box rooms need space-saving products and this lightweight, foldable laundry bag does exactly that. It features a flap-shut top and a sturdy structure that stays upright even when empty which you can easily fold and place under your wardrobe.

Price: Rs 659

5. Ikea Laundry Bag with Stand

With the capacity to hold up to 8 kg of laundry, this laundry bag from Ikea is convenient if you wish to put your discarded wet towels separately from dry clothes in the bin. This may serve the purpose. It features a stand and can be folded up, which makes the laundry bag simple to carry and put away.

Price: Rs 654

6. Cloth Laundry Bag

Even though it is used for storing dirty clothes this laundry bag featuring a dual colour classy, modern and stylish design adds to your home decor. It is lightweight yet sturdy and durable. Also, this cloth basket has a metal frame inside that helps it stand on its own without support.

Price: Rs 899

7. Floral print laundry basket

Here is an efficient and stylish solution for collecting dirty laundry! Simply push out the wooden stand to make it expand in size and put the floral print cloth bag on the wooden stand. The wooden stand provides a solid frame that keeps the laundry hamper upright and sturdy. The cloth bag can be used as a laundry hamper or separately used as a grocery or shopping bag.

Price: Rs 799

