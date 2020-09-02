  1. Home
Living Room vs Family Room: What is the difference between the two areas?

Living and family rooms are used for relaxing during leisure time. But there are certain differences between them in terms of their usage. Read below to know.
People often don’t understand the concept of family rooms and living rooms. And most of them consider these two as the same. But there might be certain differences. If the two rooms are different from each other, then their decor and usage also varies.

What are the actual functions of these two types of rooms? And what is the purpose of them? Let’s find out below.

What’s the difference between the living room and family room?

Living room

The living room is the common area of a house. This room is more formal and it’s used to welcome guests in the house. Earlier these rooms were used for only formal purpose, but now it is used for casual purpose as well. Living rooms are always relaxed and decorated in a way to have a warm vibe to make it welcoming for the guests. A living room can be both large and small. 

Family room

The family room is similar to the living room to an extent, but it’s more relaxed and casual than living rooms. These rooms are always kid-friendly where family members can relax at the end of the day. So, this area can be decorated with kid’s stuff and it’s completely informal in terms of its usage.

What is the difference?

Living rooms are formal and used to welcome guests, but the family room is more casual and relaxed. But you can also merge both the rooms and use it for different purposes. This also works great when you have limited space in your house. You can use one room for relaxing as well as welcoming the guests.

