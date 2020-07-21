Living Wall Decor: Follow THESE tips and ideas and create a perfect green wall

Living Wall Decor: Considering a green wall aka vertical garden? Then read on to know important elements, tips and ideas and more.

Living wall aka green wall aka verticle garden is one of the common ways to decorate bare walls these days. Vertical gardens are very popular in cities (considering greenery and space issues) as one can achieve a greener environment in the home easily. For the unversed, when we say living walls, it means covering up walls with living plants or adding an array of leafy greenery as a beautiful backdrop.

You can either set plants in the individual planters or assemble them together to create a piece of artwork. Green walls are eye-catching, beautiful and one of the easy and best ways to add a natural element to your home. Speaking of benefits, the plants help to purify the air, reduce stress, encourages positivity and productivity and can even muffle background noise and vibrations. So, if you looking for this addition to your room, but a bit confused and looking for some tips and ideas, then read on:

Space and lighting: It can feature on any one or more walls of your home including kitchen and office space. So, choose the wall and design as per your choice and it should also blend with your home decor. Make sure you choose the area where there is ample light coming in. If you don’t ample natural light coming on the wall, then you can consider some supplemental light fixtures.

Have a plan: After selecting the wall for the planters. Decide the layout before you start drilling your wall. What exactly do you want? A grid or just a single line of pots or something unstructured? Also, make sure there is enough space for the plants to grow. Yes, be wary of the overcrowding! So, yes visualizing everything will surely help.

Plant tips: If you are a low maintenance kind of person, then choose plants that require less watering and which can thrive in low-light and care. Some great starter options are vine plants like pothos or you can go for tiny plants like succulents, herbs, terrarium among others.

Conditions: Choose plants as per how you will be able to maintain them and as per the climate in your region. For example, if the wall gets a lot of light, then cacti and succulents and similar plants will happily thrive. However, if the space is humid and damp, you should go with tropical plants. Also, ideally, go for plants that require similar care so that you can feed and water them in one go and this will be easier. So, go plants that require the same levels of light, temperature, and watering routine.

Irrigation: Watering is one of the biggest elements to keep your vertical garden perfect and blooming. So, as per the wall, planters and planters, you have to figure out the watering system. So, keep this factor in mind.

Display ideas: The range is wide, right from ultra-minimal to full-blown fully covered wall, you can have it as per your way. You can go with a single wall-mounted living wall which can be made up of moss and air plants. But if you don't want one large display, you can go for a basket or planters hung from the wall. Or go for wall-mounted planters. The frames or planters can be made of wood, recycled water bottles or tins, steel with felt pockets or some other reliable item.

Go DIY: Who said you have to hire an expert to give a makeover and help you with green walls. There are several DIY ideas and videos one can follow to set up a statement-making living wall.

