Lohri 2021: 3 Easy home décor tips to spruce up your abode on this auspicious festival

Lohri 2021 will be celebrated on January 13. This festival marks the end of the winter season. So, here are some exclusive home décor tips for Lohri shared by Kaveri Sachdev, CEO of MyPoojaBox.

Lohri is an important festival celebrated with great fanfare in North India. Welcoming the season of fruitfulness, Lohri also honours the festival of Fire and God Sun. Observed just a day before Makar Sankranti, Lohri is more than a festival that involves exchanging gifts, dancing around the bonfire, music and so much more. This festival of joy, enthusiasm and love marks a great significance in the life of a newborn baby and newlywed women as well.

No wonder, this community festival needs a touch of something extravagant and exciting worth cherishing. So, if you are planning to celebrate this festive occasion at your home and make your abode look more beautiful, then follow these home décor tips for Lohri shared by Kaveri Sachdev, CEO and founder of MyPoojaBox.

Home décor tips for Lohri:

Create magic with lights

Be it a balcony, backyard or your entire house, different types of T-light holders and rustic candle holders lift-up the festive mood. You can also create a pathway with the stunning led T-lights set or colourful tealight candles that would not only welcome your guests but also leave a lasting impression on them.

Serve it with a style

Lohri is a popular festival where amazing sweets and other tasty dishes are exchanged and served to the guests. So, decorate your dining table also with different floral serving bowls and other floral vintage collections to impress your guests.

Bloom your surroundings with aromatics

Let the beautiful fragrance of aromatic oils blend in the holy and pure fire of Lohri. Aroma diffusers or Himalayan Lamps, both these decor items lend a touch of authentic, traditional and dynamic style to the celebrations.

Conclusion

With the sounds of the music, vibrancy in the colours, luscious delicacies and purity in the environment, Lohri is a day of thanking god. Show your gratitude towards the Divine Lord for his blessings, care, protection, and everything that he has bestowed upon you. Happy Lohri!

