Looking for some Diwali decorations? Check out this exquisite collection of lanterns

Diwali is almost here and we are ready! Ready to shop till we drop as the offers and discounts are unmissable this season. We’ve curated this list of must-have lamps and lanterns to elevate your décor and take the festive vibe in your homes up a notch. From bamboo lanterns to pieces crafted with glass beads, our comprehensive list provides numerous options to make the best choice as per your liking. So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Moroccan Pendant Light

For Diwali, gift this beautiful looking classic Moroccan hanging lamp which has an antique aesthetic. This hanging lamp fixture comes fitted with an imported E-27 bulb holder and features a 40-inch fully adjustable cord, allowing you to customize the fixture to your lighting needs and desired look and a canopy for the ceiling.

PRICE: ₹ 1080

BUY NOW

2. Mosaic Hanging Lamp

This bell-shaped glass hanging lamp is made with hand cut pieces of high-quality glass by talented craftsmen out of these multicolour glass beads. It will complement any living area and bring a splash of beautiful colors in your daily life by casting a beautiful pattern over its surroundings as the warm light filters through.

PRICE: ₹ 699

BUY NOW

3. Jaisalmeri Diya Lantern

Support the grassroot artisans by purchasing this signature brass lamp that is bound to take the aesthetic of your room up a notch. Featuring a blackish burnt gold tinge, it comes with the wall stands and complementary bell attachment to light up the favourite corner of your room!

PRICE: ₹ 1490

BUY NOW

4. Diwali Bamboo Lantern

This traditional lantern is the perfect addition to your decorations for this festive season. Crafted in good quality bamboo, the fringes add a great deal of chicness to this statement piece. Hang it in your desired corner or your balcony, and you’re set for a fantastic view for the night!

PRICE: ₹ 610

BUY NOW

5. Textured Brown Paper Lantern

This minimalistic yet luxurious paper lantern is a must have this festive season. The criss cross line design on the exterior gives it an earthy feel making it fit for bohemian and cosy interiors. It is also handcrafted by specially-abled people and is compatible with any lighting source. So, what are you waiting for? Get this piece now!

PRICE: ₹ 599

BUY NOW

6. Bamboo Handicraft Lantern

The product is 100 % handmade by skilled workmen of Bengal, who are best in their arts and crafts. This ceiling light is made of premium quality bamboo, which adds a certain crispness to the lamp and makes the lighting ambiance warm and jolly.

PRICE: ₹ 529

BUY NOW

ALSO READ: Looking for some Diwali gifting options? Check out these dinnerware sets at very affordable rates