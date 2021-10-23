Looking for some Diwali gifting options? Check out these dinnerware sets at very affordable rates

Diwali is almost here and we are ready! Ready to shop till we drop as the offers and discounts are unmissable this season. We have curated this list of must have dinnerware sets for when you choose to entertain guests during the puja days or even on a general basis. From steel to melamine and Opalware, the options are varied to help you find the perfect addition to your kitchen collection. So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Amber Opalware Dinner Set (33 Pieces)

This exquisite set is made in India with the most advanced German technology as per European standards. The material is 100 percent vegetarian and bone ash free. It is also non-porous, food grade and hygienic which makes it the best option for your family for being easy to clean and not staining or leaching chemicals.

PRICE: ₹ 2899

2. Melamine Set Blue Marble (16 Pieces)

This dinnerware dish set made of melamine is unbreakable and lightweight to make your life more convenient. All pieces of the dinnerware sets are durable and break and chip resistant, lightweight, and easily stackable for space saving. These sets are also easy to clean up and have no problems with odours or color changing.

PRICE: ₹ 1499

3. Tropical Lagoon Dinner Set (18 Pieces)

This fancy made in India set has the most advanced German technology as per European standards. The material is 100 percent vegetarian and bone ash free. The thermal resistance parameters are: 0 degree > 90 degree. Other benefits include being dishwasher safe, microwave safe and stackable, fully tempered up to 3 times stronger, recyclable and easy to clean.

PRICE: ₹ 899

4. Stainless Steel Set (50 Pieces)

These dinner plates are widely acceptable by Indian homes and they being a little deep, can also be used as a substitute to thalis. This set contains items for dining, storing, cooking as well as serving and the components include: 6 full plates, 6 quarter plates, 6 dessert bowls, 12 curry bowls, 6 glasses, 6 forks, 6 spoons and 2 serving spoons.

PRICE: ₹ 1769

5. Blue Sovrana Opalware Set (33 Pieces)

This set ranks high in class and elegance alike. Toughened by a specific thermal treatment called tempering, these products are 3 times more resistant to thermal shocks, breakages and chipping. All these wares have a perfectly smooth and non-porous surface, resistant to scratches during usage.

PRICE: ₹ 3790

6. Cranberry Set (18 Pieces)

Serve up their favourite dishes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner with this stoneware collection. It includes six sets of 11-inch dinner plates, 8-inch salads plates and 7-inch bowls. Equally ideal for serving a multi-course meal as it is for a quick lunch or bowl of cereal, the set is great for families or for individuals who frequently entertain.

PRICE: ₹ 3499

