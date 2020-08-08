From Macramé to Geometric Art: 5 DIY wall art ideas to transform your space

Planning to bring life to those bare walls? Here are some creative wall art ideas to instantly transform your space.

Gone are the days of bland walls with no personality at all. Plus, you will get bored of staring at a blank wall all day long, which is why wall art is such a vital step in the decorating process. There are plenty of ideas to glam up your walls without breaking the bank. That’s right, redecorating the walls doesn’t always have to be an expensive affair.

Wall décor will instantly refresh your space and turn those stark, bare walls into stylish centrepieces. No matter your style, with some creativity and brainstorming you can easily spruce up your space. If you’re contemplating giving the walls of your house a makeover on a budget, then this article is for you.

Scroll down to find 5 innovative and great DIY wall décor ideas.

1. Recycled Art

Check out this super easy recycled paper wall art décor by “MadeByFate.” This is simple yet so beautiful. It is perfect for those looking for a minimalist way to bring life to their bland walls.

2. Glam Mirror

This DIY mirror by “yoduvh Essentials” is utterly gorgeous. It is made using silver plastic spoons, cereal box and a small, round mirror. It is a super easy, inexpensive way to make your walls look snazzy.

3. Macramé Wall Hanging

Do you love modern macramé art? Check out this easy-to-make macramé project by “Soulful Nations” that will look perfectly compliment pretty much any décor.

4. Framed Embossed Wall Décor

Take cues from this beautiful DIY embossed wall décor by “GADAC DIY.” We love the colour combination and arrangement of the pieces.

5. Geometric Art

One of the most versatile things you can use to style up your walls is washi tape. Easy to use and gives you a clean and chic look. Check out this cool geometric art wall crated by “TheUrbanGlamazon.”

ALSO READ: From Fairy Lights to Colourful Square Prints: 6 Picture display ideas to make your home look snazzy

Share your comment ×