Magic of Whites: 5 Reasons why you should have a white wall in your house

Green, pink, and hues of purple. Who doesn’t like to flood their house with all the colours and hues of the rainbow? After all, different colours stir up different emotions and also make your house stand out of the clutter. Not to mention, the praises that all the guests shower on your rainbow house.

But is it okay to paint your house in all the colours and discriminate against the white? While white may not be your go-to colour when it comes to your house, here are a few reasons why you should have a mandatory white wall in your house.

White balances everything out

No matter how many colours you want on your walls, painting a wall with pure white will help you balance everything out. White, amid all the clutter, not only stands out but also looks appealing to the eyes. It helps make things stay in place and blend everything while also making every colour stand out.

White brings positivity

Light colours, especially white, make your house well-lit, thereby inviting positivity in your house. It gives a feeling of freshness, happiness and also uplifts your mood within moments. If you are feeling blue, try painting a wall white and see the difference it makes in your house and mood.

It makes your house look spacious

If you are ever short on space, white will add to the depth in your house. It will make the house look spacious and big. Everything, like the aforementioned, will be separated and things will stand out clearly. White will also help in decluttering your house and give you space to breathe and relax.

Everything looks good on a white background

Be it a red sofa, or a wooden shelf, everything seems to fit in well and look good with a white background. So, if you have vibrant coloured furniture that is not going down well with any other space in your house, try placing it before a white wall. Not only will it blend in well, but will look 10 times more beautiful in such a setting.

Whitewall and indoor plants are a deadly combination

If you prefer to keep things low-key in your house, try keeping your indoor plants near or in front of a white wall. This will make your house look fresher, vibrant, green, and happy. Your house will not only get rid of all the toxic or negative vibes but the indoor air will stay fresh, too.

Also Read: 3 Ways to know your house is a victim of bad vibes