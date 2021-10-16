Make festive rangolis lively with some rangoli stencils

Rangolis have great importance. They are those intricate patterns that exhale positivity, happiness and joy in the air. The vibrant colours and designs of the rangoli liven up the festive atmosphere. Don't possess the skills of making a rangoli? No problem. Grab these rangoli stencils and make rangoli sessions just a matter of a few seconds.

1. Rangoli Chakra Design Set of 2

This rangoli stencil is flexible in nature and suitable for any nook and corner of your house. It can be divided into two semicircles or in four parts. Place it in any corner of your house or doorstep and fill in the blanks with colours. This rangoli stencil is ideal for you if you want to decorate your lobby or front doors with a dash of colours or flowers.

Price: Rs. 599

Buy Now

2. Plastic Rangoli Stencil Combo

This rangoli stencil combo contains 6 stencils. Every stencil is made up of plastic and has holes for easy passing of rangoli colours. Place this stencil in a ring or stick it with a double sided tape. Complete the color filling process and lift the stencil. Bravo! You have become a rangoli expert!

Price: Rs. 525

Deal: Rs. 399

Buy Now

3. Ready to Draw Rangoli Making Stencils

These stencils are ideal for creating floor rangolis. A single pack contains 16 stencils. If you want to create a border rangoli at your doorstep, pick one stencil and pour in the desired colour. Create a linear pattern and you are done with the door rangoli. You can use your creativity and use these stencils wisely.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 299

Buy Now

4. Rangoli Plastic Stencils for Floor Decoration

Floor decoration is a must amid the festive season. Be it a coloured rangoli or floral rangoli, with lit diyas, one can sense positivity and happiness. This is ready and easy to use rangoli stencil for all types of floor decoration.

Price: Rs. 499

Deal: Rs. 245

Buy Now

5. Mandala Rangoli Making Tool

This kit contains 5 stencils and 6 color bottles. Mandala rangoli patterns are loved by all. The intricate designs with lively colours bring in warmth and affection. Grab all the stencils and showcase your creativity in a jiffy. You can create more than 10 designs with the help of these Mandala Rangoli Making Tool.

Price: Rs. 1599

Deal: Rs. 1099

Buy Now

Create any rangoli design like a pro. This festive season leaves your guests in awe with your rangoli skills. The correct choice of colours and diyas can help you create the perfect festive atmosphere that you desire.

Also Read: Scattered cosmetics? Grab these fuss free makeup organizers