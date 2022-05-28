Memorial Day Sale 2022: 7 Kitchen & household appliances at discounted prices

Memorial day sales are already in effect ahead of the long weekend. So in between taking time to pay tribute to service members who gave their lives for our country and preparing to fire up the grill for the unofficial kickoff to summer, you can also do some shopping for kitchen and household products at the Memorial Day celebration sale. With the start of the holiday weekend, practically every retailer has released its Memorial Day sale for 2022. After all, Memorial Day is one of the year's biggest holidays offering discounts on everything from kitchen appliances to smart watches. Now do not waste your first long weekend of summer searching the web for items and go soak up the sun because we have got you covered with the best kitchen and household appliances available at great discounted prices.

7 Kitchen and household appliances at discounted rates at the Memorial Day celebration sale:

Scroll down and take a look at these best kitchen and household appliances available at discounted rates.

Enjoy guilt free food with this air fryer. This aircrisp technology (instead of oil) reduces fat by 70-80 percent without sacrificing flavour of your fried food (no more residual smell hours after you’ve eaten). It is the PERFECT appliance for picky eaters, large families, entertaining, or those with busy schedules. The 6qt basket makes an abundance of appetisers, desserts, chicken wings, french fries, or even baked goods, and all within minutes of setting the timer - it couldn’t be easier. The auto-shut off function prevents overcooking, and the cool touch housing and handle makes it safer to use. It's so simple, even your kids can use it.

Price: $99.99

Deal: $75.82

Buy Now

This beautiful cheese board set can be a wine and cheese board, a charcuterie board, a fancy fruit and cheese platter, or a serving tray. It will be a welcome addition to any meal, and adds elegant style to any gathering. This bamboo cheese board makes a thoughtful gift for cheese lovers and it is a unique gift for any occasion. Amazingly designed with a hidden tool tray, it includes four carving knives for easy cutting and food safe soapstone chalk to write directly on the board to identify cheeses. It also features a recessed moat along the edge to catch cookies or nuts.

Price: $39.99

Deal: $27.99

Buy Now

Looking for Kitchen Gadgets for a culinarian? Then, look no further! This 8-piece steak knife set features sharp, fully serrated stainless steel blades that cut effortlessly through meat. Covered in a nonstick coating, these blades go the extra mile and even prevent food from sticking to the knives. A true cutlery organiser, it makes for unique home decor gifts, chef gifts for men, gifts for women and gifts for couples who have everything. While other kitchen knives often get rust spots after just one wash, this steak cutlery set is made of rust-resistant stainless steel to keep its blades spotless and performing at their best.

Price: $24.99

Deal: $14.99

Buy Now

Take vacuuming off your mind with this robot vacuum’s personalised cleaning suggestions powered by the unique intelligence of iRobot Genius that learns your habits and your routines. The 3-Stage Cleaning system lifts dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors while an edge-sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges. iRobot's Patented Dirt Detect Technology allows this robot vacuum to detect dirtier areas of your home and clean them more thoroughly. Simply use the iRobot Genius App or your voice assistant to tell the robot to vacuum and consider it done. ​

Price: $319.99

Deal: $229.99

Buy Now

Whether you’re an allergy sufferer or someone surrounded by too many shedding pets, an air purifier can make all the difference in keeping your home clear of sneeze- and cough-inducing particles. This machine uses a medical-grade filtration system to create fresh air and, according to the brand, will stay quiet while doing it.

Price: $139.99

Deal: $99.99

Buy Now

These towels are made from cotton grown in the Aegean Region of Turkey's best quality cotton. These towels will make you feel and give you comfort as if you are in a luxurious hotel, spa, gym, sauna, pool etc. The towels contain long loop-pile height which makes them extra fluffy and extremely absorbent. For best use, wash separately on first use.

Price: $72.95

Deal: $39.99

Buy Now

Mix up your favourite smoothies, shakes and breakfast bowls (or frozen cocktails!) with this professional blender from Ninja. The 72-ounce pitcher can create batches for large groups and the powerful motor can easily crush ice, fruits, veggies and more, according to the brand.

Price: $99.99

Deal: $90.35

Buy Now

The Memorial Day sale is the best time to grab the otherwise expensive kitchen and household appliances at the best prices. The Memorial Day weekend is popular for having huge sales across all retail stores and shopping sites. So if you want to gift yourself a kitchen or household product, then now is the right time. Check out the products mentioned above and buy astonishing kitchen and household products at unbelievable prices!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read | Memorial Day 2022 Sale: 7 Beauty products at discounted rates