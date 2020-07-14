Messy Kitchen? Here's how to organise it the right way

Are you struggling with organising your kitchen? Here are some quick and easy tips to organise it the right way.

Nobody likes to live in a pile of mess. However, no matter how neat you are, it’s easy for all the clutter to accumulate in your house. If you’re like most people, then the kitchen must be the place where it all begins. And it can be quite difficult to get rid of the mess, given that it is the busiest and most important part of the house. So, it is pretty understandable that it is messy.

Organising your kitchen might seem like a daunting task, but it’s not. If you are struggling to declutter your kitchen, but don’t know where to start, we’ve got you covered. We have compiled a list of tips and tricks that will help you take control of the mess and clear the clutter from the heart of your house.

Here are some tips to organise a messy kitchen.

1- Pick one task at a time and set time aside to focus on it. Clearing the mess accumulated over months can be overwhelming to get rid of at once, so one step at a time.

2- One of the time-consuming tasks you’ll have to do is organise the cabinets and drawers. The best way to do it is to take out all the items that are expired, or you don’t use. Keep the things you need in the front and the ones you don’t use at the back.

3- Use the wall space to avoid gobbling up the cabinet space. You can hang the pots and pans you frequently use in front so that they are easily accessible.

4- Piled up dishes in the sink is enough to make your kitchen look messy. Not just that, it is unhygienic and can make you place stink. Make sure you wash all your utensils after your meal. Also, don’t forget to put them in their place as stacked dishes in the dish rack doesn’t help either.

5- Have some kitchen appliances out on the kitchen counter? If you’ve space, put them away once you are done using them. Also, get rid of all the unnecessary countertops from plastic bags to foil wraps that are making your kitchen look disorganised. Instead, make some space in one of the drawers or cabinets.

6- Don’t forget to clean your kitchen to make it look clean. Cleaning your kitchen regularly will not only make it look organised, but it will keep the place hygienic with no germs lurking around.

