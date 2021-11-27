Modernise your homes with these funky wall posters

Tired of boring and bland walls in your rooms with no personality? Revamp your wall by hanging some cool wall posters. Such add ons can easily light up a contemporary space with minimum effort without making it too gaudy. Do explore the options listed below and choose whatever matches your personality/ décor. So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Funny Posters (Pack of 4)

Funny quotes are necessary in any environment to keep it motivated and full of energy. These quote posters are popular among young adults as they love pasting these posters in their room. So, gifting them would be a great idea! They are designed with bold and abstract fonts combined with pop colors on a glossy finished material which makes them suitable for any room.

PRICE: ₹ 180

BUY NOW

2. Panda Framed Poster

This adorable poster of a panda against a blue background will surely light up any corner it is placed in. It comes with a by line that says INNER PEACE. The quality of the paper as well as the frame is top notch which makes it an ideal gift for a friend.

PRICE: ₹ 349

BUY NOW

3. Urban Framed Abstract Poster

Looking for something artsy and stylish for your walls? Get this minimal print of a girl standing against a tropical background. This framed poster is delivered fully assembled and is absolutely ready to be hung on the wall; no tools required. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 498

BUY NOW

4. Chai Lovers Poster with Frame

Chai gang unite! Printed on high-quality finish paper with quality inks, this poster is perfect for bedrooms, dorm rooms, kitchen, wall, home, offices, study room and more. It helps show the fun side of your personality and would be a great conversation starter as well.

PRICE: ₹ 349

BUY NOW

5. Motivational Quotes (Pack of 10)

In moments of self-doubt and low esteem, wouldn’t it be great to look up and find a row of motivational quotes to follow and live by? Agreed, it won’t vanish away your problems but it would definitely keep your spirits up and push you to do more. Get this set now!

PRICE: ₹ 285

BUY NOW

6. Decorative Wall Poster

Looking to gift your indie and distant teen something? Get them this kickass poster. The word I NEED MY SPACE will resonate with every teen and they’ll love it for sure. The space and the astronaut element makes it all the more cool and would spice up any bland wall instantly.

PRICE: ₹ 192

BUY NOW

ALSO READ: Must have study material to ace your entrance exams