Moroccan Style Home Decor: Follow THESE tips to achieve the perfect look and vibe

Moroccan Style Home Decor: Planning to redo your home as per this theme? Follow these tips and ideas to get it right. Read on to know more.

Want to add an exotic yet elegant vibe to your home then you can try for Moroccan style home decor. The luxurious, dramatic style is gaining popularity around the world. For the unversed, Morroco is nestled between Europe and Africa and they are influenced by several cultures. You will see the decor has a blend of France, Portugal, northwest Spain, Mediterranean, African, Persian. And that's why the decor is quite peculiar.

The most common elements one can find are vibrant hues, intricate wood, mosaic products, highly adorned furniture and accessories, potted plants, and soothing lighting. You can either add some flair of it in your modern home or give your whole room or home a makeover as per the country's essence. If you are choosing this decor, then you have to go big or go home. So, don't be afraid of large patterns, attention-grabbing bold hues and flashy and minute details.

Let's have a look at what elements you should incorporate to get that Moroccan appeal and vibe.

Colours

You will find strong and bold colours in Moroccan style interiors. As per the nation's landscape, shades of blue and green, shimmering gold and silver, and rich reds and oranges are considered often.

Furniture

Artfully decorate your home with busy patterned but simple furniture. Sofa and tables are set low to the ground. Decors include wrought iron scrollwork, mother of pearl inlay, carved wood, colourful upholstery, and complex and intricate design of mosaic or terra cotta tiles among others.

Fabric

Infuse a space with Moroccan style with the right fabrics. Choose lush and luxurious and which have intricate designs. A Moroccan home brims with throw pillows, cushions and drapes for furniture, windows and ceiling.

Lighting

For the lighting, choose dim lights, lamps and pendants made from colored glass, cut metal, and carved wood among others. You can also include Laltans and add candles with exotic scents in old-school lamps.

Flooring

Dark hardwood or ceramic tiles covered with rugs, stacked cushions, Moroccan poufs will create the perfect Moroccan vibe. Patterned rugs especially diamond ones are the benchmark of Moroccan décor and it feels incomplete without them.

Other important elements

Mirrors are used for subtle reflection and also help to adorn the walls. Go for mirrors that have decorative wrought ironwork or have frames made from deeply carved wood, onion dome-shaped ones and jewel or metal embellished ones.

Buy large, colourful pots or baskets and add exotic plants such as papyrus for the oasis-like feel at home.

Add sheer silk canopies swagging over seating or dining areas or mosquito netting over beds to get that bazaar feels.

Include candles, incense, or diffusers that have fragrances of cinnamon, nutmeg, saffron and other exotic spices and other elements that are reminiscent of Moroccan charm and character.

Textures (especially Handira works) and layering of patterns are other important accents of this type of decor. So, go for weaved and textured pillows, blankets, wall hangings, woven baskets and rugs among others. There is no limit when it comes to the layering of patterns.

Share your comment ×