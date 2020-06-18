Moving into a new apartment? 6 things you should do to make it feel like home

From budgeting to preparing for a new life, there is so much to do when you move into a new apartment. Here are a few things to keep in mind after moving into a new house.

As exciting as moving to your new apartment is, it can also be a stressful experience. There is a lot you need to consider when moving into a new apartment. That’s right, moving into a new home is more than just packing and unpacking. It is actually the things you do after you move in that make a difference.

While it gives you a chance to start your life anew, it will come with some challenges as well. Fret not we have got your covered! From the challenges to the pitfalls, you will be able to handle everything with these useful tips we have for you. It’s extremely important to know what to do and what not to do when moving into a new apartment.

Here are some tips for those moving into a new apartment.

1. Before you set up your furniture, make sure you do a walkthrough of your new apartment to check if your new home is the way you first saw it. Are there any repairs? Is everything mentioned at the time of sale included in the house or not? If not, call your realtor and address the issue immediately.

2. Packing and unpacking stuff can be overwhelming. Take a moment and relax. Now, decide how exactly you want your apartment to look and what will go where.

3. In case you forgot to arrange for all the utilities before you moved in, now would be the right time to do so. Electricity, gas, water, heating and cooling system, phone and internet - make sure all this is in place. Don’t forget to check the waste management facility as well.

4. Regardless of how clean your new apartment looks; you should deep clean it after you move in. If you think it’s too much of a task, call for professional cleaners.

5. One thing most people forget is notifying the post office of the new address. From subscription services and bank to your friends and family, you should inform them of your move. Going back to your old apartment to collect the bills can be a hassle.

6. Always change the locks of your new apartment. You never know who the previous owner had given a key. This is one area where you should spend a little more of your expenses – its better to be safe than sorry.

