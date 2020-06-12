Music Themed Home Décor Ideas: 10 Ways to adorn your abode with a musical touch

Do you want to decorate your home that has music theme? Then you need to check out these unique ways to make your own space melodic. Here are some musically inspired ideas for music-themed home décor.

Music themed home décor is a great choice to adorn the abode for music lovers. Since music is their passion, it will motivate them every time to harbour their passion. But if you are not so passionate about it, still you can opt for this type of home décor to make the interior design look unique and innovative.

Music themed home décor is to exhibit different aspects of music through the decoration. It can be a musical theme wallpaper, sofa, bedsheet, paintings, etc. You can be as much playful as possible to complete the decoration for your abode. So, here are some music themed home décor ideas to give a new charm to your space.

How to decorate your home with music theme?

1- First, you can play with your walls to spruce it up musically. Paint your walls with beige colour and then add some musical notes on it with black colour to exhibit your passion for it.

2- You can also opt for musical theme wallpapers for a wall to make it look like an auditorium.

3- Not only colours, but you can you also hang a music-related art painting on one of your walls. The painting can be of any musical instrument like a guitar, piano, saxophone, etc.

4- For furniture, you can look for musical instrument shaped shelves to place your decorative stuff on it. You can put books, showpieces, music antiques, music albums, etc.

5- You can paint a guitar, piano or any other musical instruments right on top of the window. You can also add curtains with musical notes printed on them for the windows.

6- Look for music-themed floor tiles to adorn the floors.

7- Rugs play a major role to revamp your floors. So, you can also buy music themed rugs to give more musical touch to your rooms.

8- When you opt for music-themed floor tiles, try to choose different styles for each room to bring variation.

9- For bedrooms, buy music-themed night lamps to give the room a cosy and melodic vibe. 10- Apart from music themed shelves, you can also buy other musically inspired furniture for your rooms. Also Read| Doors and Windows for Home: 6 Tips to remember before buying them

Share your comment ×