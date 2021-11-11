Must have bamboo products for sustainability aficionados

Using bamboo is not only good for the environment due to the sustainability factor but also it ranks high in the durability arena. Other goodies include being naturally pest resistant, 100 percent biodegradable and antibacterial in nature. In this day and age of synthetic materials like rubber and plastic ruining the planet, switch over to bamboo products and do your bit for the planet. The following list provides plenty of options from toothbrushes to bins and pot planters for your liking. So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Bamboo Paper Bins

This product is a premium quality multi-purpose storage bin for small and big things. It has a sleek yet simple elegant look for any room or office, durable, sturdy, and long-lasting; made with resilient bamboo strips. They are great for storing, organising, travelling and can be used for many other purposes.

PRICE: ₹ 999

2. Bamboo Chopsticks & Serving Spoon

Gift this set of 5 pairs of wooden chopsticks and 1 rice serving spoon in a box packaging. It has 100 percent natural wood and non-toxic finish with natural wooden textures. It is stylish, unique and gives an Asian flair to your dinner time.

PRICE: ₹ 249

3. Biodegradable Bamboo Toothbrush

These toothbrushes feature soft bristles with activated charcoal, which absorbs stain-causing tannin and ensures cleaner teeth, along with better oral health. This toothbrush is biodegradable, allowing you to keep your teeth and the planet clean. The handles safely break down into the soil within 6 months of disposal.

PRICE: ₹ 270

4. Cane Serving Tray

This natural colour multi-utility tray is hand-woven, eco-friendly, sustainable along with being highly functional. It has a rustic and rural charm which compliments both the outdoors and indoors perfectly.

PRICE: ₹ 999

5. 2-Tier Bamboo Steamer

This steamer is designed using 100% bamboo giving you a natural option to cooking which is reusable. It is very versatile allowing you to use your pans you already have in your kitchen. Great for steaming dim sum, dumplings, vegetables, rice, vegetables, momos, etc.

PRICE: ₹ 1099

6. Bamboo Hanging Planter

The planter is made of matured bamboo wood. The natural look adds grace to the garden and interiors. The maintenance of the bamboo hanging planter is easy and even better if it is kept in a warm environment. This planter helps plants to preserve roots from breaking and develops many tiny roots throughout the walls.

PRICE: ₹ 329

