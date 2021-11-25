Must have dressing and vanity tables for your bedroom
Planning to refurbish your bedroom? Worry not, we've got your back. Our following list provides plenty of options pertaining to dressing tables/ vanity mirrors that will surely spoil you for choice. From teak finishes to Sheesham masterpieces, these products are well made and extremely durable. So, what are you waiting for? Add to cart and happy shopping!
1. Imperial Teak Wood Dressing Table
This premium quality engineered wood structure has smooth, curvilinear edges for enhanced aesthetics and protection against scrapes and cuts. The sleek wenge finish which gives it a glossy look and makes it easy to clean and the spacious storage shelves allow for keeping everyday essentials like toiletries, make-up, etc.
2. Wall Hanging Dressing Table
This product is a classy wall mounted dressing mirror in wenge finish to compliment your room and with its utility shelves, it lets you place your cosmetics, makeup kit, deodorant and other essentials in one place. Additionally, it comes with hooks where you can hang necessary things like a dryer, bangles, nail cutter, etc.
3. Dressing Table with Multifunctional Shelves
This table has decorative intersecting floating shelves with a mirror made of durable particle board. The shelves are super sturdy, come with easy-to-follow instructions and have all mounting hardware included which makes it super easy to assemble and mount them on the wall. Get it now!
4. Sheesham Wood Dressing Table
This dressing table is stylishly designed and has a brown finish that complements most decor styles. It has sufficient storage space to keep your cosmetics and other essentials. From the long mirror which allows a full-body view to the hollow base which can be used to prop your legs comfortably when sitting down, the table is an ideal addition to your dressing area.
5. Wall Mounted Dressing Table
This table comes with a rectangular mirror placed on a durable wooden plank along with 3 small and 1 long shelf in addition to 2 corrosion resistant brass hooks. It has an eye-catching sleek design where you can place your grooming and makeup essentials like perfume bottles, makeup brushes, hair combs, and other stuff.
6. Engineered Wood Dressing Table
This dressing table has been designed to occupy little space while giving you ample room for storage. With an elegant finish and crafty build, this dressing table amps up the decor quotient of your space wherever you keep it. Get it now!
