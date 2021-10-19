Must have home decor items for the upcoming festive season

Navratri just swished away in a blink and here we are, prepping for Diwali. As we’ve entered this stage of cleaning and buying new stuff for our homes, now’s the perfect time to look for some beautiful and artistic décor that would not only work for this Diwali, but also all year long. From candles to wall holders and torans, our comprehensive list is bound to make you excited for Diwali now itself. So wishlist, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Candle Holder

Delicately handcrafted in Mango Wood and skilfully hand-painted by craftspeople from the interiors of Rajasthan, this is a set of three complementing tea-light holders that also double up as table top accessories. The elegant contrast of rich teal blue and natural brown on these holders beautifully add to the raw aesthetics and look stunning when the tea light is lit, making delicate formations.

PRICE: ₹ 699

2. Outdoor String Lights

Versatile colourful string lights help create different ambience at the comfort of your hands just by switching lights on and the designer sequence of lights that are already pre-set. These lights can be used as decorative pieces around the house especially during festive occasions, office buildings, walls, etc. or for any functions to brighten the occasion.

PRICE: ₹ 1899

3. Metal Wall Sconces

When you light candles in this candle holder, the real flickering light and captivating illuminations from the intricate design of these candle holders will produce a unique and romantic light, creating a wonderful life full of a warm atmosphere for you. Grab it now!

PRICE: ₹ 399

4. Brass Urli Bowl with Bell

This urli bowl is precisely crafted by skilled hands with utmost accuracy, every fragment of it is perfectly craved and made using high grade brass. The bell adds to the festive element while maintaining its artistic aesthetic. Use dry or wet cotton cloth to remove the dirt. You can also wash it but do not use harsh chemicals on it.

PRICE: ₹ 2490

5. Dhoop Pot Art Hanger

This antique black golden chrome polished iron craft Degchi Handi Pot is a dhoop incense holder with wall mount iron craft hanger. It can also be used as table decor, pooja room or meditation room decor, wall decor with the help of a hanger. You can use this pot at your office, home, at the place of worship, in the meditation room. Also, you can gift this craft to your loved ones and family which makes their instances memorable.

PRICE: ₹ 1390

6. Toran Bandarwal

These ethnic embellishments are meant to bring the good spirits to your home and wind off the evil ones. This product brings enlightenment to the decor and is a perfect decoration for the joyous celebrations of life, that is so very essential to the spirit of our day-to-day life.

PRICE: ₹ 474

