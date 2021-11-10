Must have indoor plants for gardening connoisseurs

Indoor plants are a great investment for beginners as they require less care and knowledge about the wellbeing of the plant. Indoor varieties survive without less sunlight, water and care and also help purify the air. Sounds like a win win! They can also light up the atmosphere and decorate any boring corners of your house serving as a perfect décor item. So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Air Purifier Snake Plant

Snake plants can be grown indoors inside home or outdoors in your home and lawn garden. It is the best indoor air purifying plant for home. This natural live plant is also perfect for office desks and features elegant, erect, stiff, sword-like leaves with spine at the tip.

PRICE: ₹ 445

2. Indoor Real Bonsai

Bonsai is a symbol of wisdom, strength and intuition. It has the grandeur of a full-grown tree, but can fit in the palm of your hand. Perfect for indoor décor and purifies the air by removing the toxins such as formaldehyde, xylene and toluene. As it is easy to care, it makes a great and unique gift for your loved ones.

PRICE: ₹ 1199

3. Golden Money Plant

Money plant is an excellent indoor plant due to its ability to survive in low light. It is also easy to care for plants suitable in the living room, balcony, bedroom or in hanging baskets. This plant with its beautiful golden heart shaped leaves is believed to bring good luck & prosperity to your home according to Feng Shui.

PRICE: ₹ 345

4. Calathea Makoyana Natural Plant

The Calathea makoyana, commonly called the Peacock Plant has striking leaves that are the attraction for tropical gardeners and indoor plant lovers as well. Calathea makoyana has rounded pale green leaves, the upper surfaces marked with dark green blotches along the veins with a deep purple underside.

PRICE: ₹ 635

5. Three Layer Live Bamboo Plant

In Asia, Lucky Bamboo is one of the most popular gift items people give for all occasions like weddings, house warming, New Year parties, birthdays, anniversaries etc. It is also a great touch when you decorate your house or office since they don't need any sunlight.

PRICE: ₹ 495

6. Aglaonema Red Natural Plant

Aglaonema Red is also one of the most stylish houseplants and needs minimal care and can thrive extremely well in low light levels. With its colourful foliage this plant is a perfect home-decor plant. Watering requirement for the plant is generally twice a week. But it is ideal to water it whenever the top layer of the soil feels dry.

PRICE: ₹ 445

